Climb Fest 4.0 Sponsors and Vendor Form

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About this event
6 drawing tickets
Opening Ceremony Speech
Add promo materials in each drawing basket
Company logo on the back of the event T-shirt
Recognition on social media
3 drawing tickets
Company logo on the back of the event T-shirt
Recognition on social media
3 drawing tickets
Company logo on the back of the event T-shirt
Recognition on social media
Company logo on the back of the event T-shirt
Opportunity to hand out snacks, beverages
Recognition on social media
Company logo on the back of the event T-shirt
Opportunity to present awards to our climbers
Recognition on social media
Company logo on the back of the event T-shirt
Opportunity to announce the winners
Recognition on social media
Promote your services or goods with a wide variety of target audiences!
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