United Rocks Unity With Community

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United Rocks Unity With Community

About this event

Climb Fest 4.0 Sponsors and Vendor Form

141 Glass St

Dallas, TX 75207, USA

Event Sponsor
$1,500

6 drawing tickets

Opening Ceremony Speech 

Add promo materials in each drawing basket

Company logo on the back of the event T-shirt 

Recognition on social media

Tshirt Sponsor
$1,000

3 drawing tickets

Company logo on the back of the event T-shirt 

Recognition on social media

Gym Sponsor
$1,000

3 drawing tickets

Company logo on the back of the event T-shirt 

Recognition on social media

Refuel Sponsor
$500

Company logo on the back of the event T-shirt

Opportunity to hand out snacks, beverages

Recognition on social media

Award Sponsor
$500

Company logo on the back of the event T-shirt 

Opportunity to present awards to our climbers

Recognition on social media

Drawing Sponsor
$500

Company logo on the back of the event T-shirt

Opportunity to announce the winners

Recognition on social media

Vendor
$50

Promote your services or goods with a wide variety of target audiences!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!