The City Tutors, Inc.

Hosted by

The City Tutors, Inc.

About this event

Climb into December at VITAL Brooklyn!

221 N 14th St

Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Climbing Gym + Bar Event
$30

The cost of your ticket includes 90 minutes of climbing. Then, join us afterwards at Berry Park. Please note that your ticket does not include food or drinks at either Vital Climbing Gym or Berry Park.

Bar Event Only
$5

The cost of your ticket ensures that we can continue to provide free & low-cost events throughout the year. Please note that your ticket does not include food or drinks at either Vital or Berry Park.

Add a donation for The City Tutors, Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!