Climb Smart 2025 Registration

Hosted by
About this event
Twentynine Palms, CA 92277, USA
This is the regular full-event registration that includes 2 nights camping in the Park, 2 catered meals in the main event amphitheater, all clinics and managed toprope climbing and all special events within Climb Smart.
This is a full-event Climb Smart access ticket but doesn't include camping (or parking) in the Park. The city of Twentynine Palms is very close to the event sites and has a variety of lodging options for those coming in after the camping is full, or simply would rather not camp in the high desert in December, which can be cold. Check out www.visit29.org
For those who want to brush up on skills with clinics and come to vendor village and evening events (meal wristband and opportunity drawing tix included). Does not include camping.
Come get the evening fun and join us for dinner, vendor village and the pro athlete presentations from the main stage. Comes with catered dinner and opportunity drawing ticket. Does not include camping.
For those who want to brush up on skills with clinics and come to vendor village and evening events (meal wristband or opportunity drawing tix included). Does not include camping/parking.
Come get the evening fun and join us for dinner, vendor village and the pro athlete presentations from the main stage. Comes with catered dinner and opportunity drawing ticket. Does not include camping.
Sign Up Here if you are Board Director of FOJT
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!