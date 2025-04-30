Friends Of Joshua Tree

Climb Smart 2025 Registration

68917 Indian Cove Cir

Twentynine Palms, CA 92277, USA

In Season General Admission
$259

This is the regular full-event registration that includes 2 nights camping in the Park, 2 catered meals in the main event amphitheater, all clinics and managed toprope climbing and all special events within Climb Smart.

No Camp Climb Smart Ticket
$199

This is a full-event Climb Smart access ticket but doesn't include camping (or parking) in the Park. The city of Twentynine Palms is very close to the event sites and has a variety of lodging options for those coming in after the camping is full, or simply would rather not camp in the high desert in December, which can be cold. Check out www.visit29.org

One Day No Camp with Meal - Friday November 21
$75

For those who want to brush up on skills with clinics and come to vendor village and evening events (meal wristband and opportunity drawing tix included). Does not include camping.

Friday Evening Only Festival Ticket 4-9pm
$65

Come get the evening fun and join us for dinner, vendor village and the pro athlete presentations from the main stage. Comes with catered dinner and opportunity drawing ticket. Does not include camping.

One Day No Camp with Meal - Saturday Nov. 22
$75

For those who want to brush up on skills with clinics and come to vendor village and evening events (meal wristband or opportunity drawing tix included). Does not include camping/parking.

Saturday Evening Only Festival Ticket 4-9pm
$65

Come get the evening fun and join us for dinner, vendor village and the pro athlete presentations from the main stage. Comes with catered dinner and opportunity drawing ticket. Does not include camping.

FOJT Board Director Registration
$30

Sign Up Here if you are Board Director of FOJT

