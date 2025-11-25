Friends Of Joshua Tree

Hosted by

Friends Of Joshua Tree

About this event

Climb Smart 2026 Registration (ERIN DRAFT)

68917 Indian Cove Cir

Twentynine Palms, CA 92277, USA

In Season General Admission
$259

This is the regular full-event registration that includes 2 nights camping in the Park, 2 catered meals in the main event amphitheater, all clinics and managed toprope climbing and all special events within Climb Smart.

No Camp Climb Smart Ticket
$199

This is a full-event Climb Smart access ticket but doesn't include camping (or parking) in the Park. The city of Twentynine Palms is very close to the event sites and has a variety of lodging options for those coming in after the camping is full, or simply would rather not camp in the high desert in December, which can be cold. Check out www.visit29.org

One Day No Camp with Meal - Friday November 21
$75

For those who want to brush up on skills with clinics and come to vendor village and evening events (meal wristband and opportunity drawing tix included). Does not include camping.

Friday Evening Only Festival Ticket 4-9pm
$65

Come get the evening fun and join us for dinner, vendor village and the pro athlete presentations from the main stage. Comes with catered dinner and opportunity drawing ticket. Does not include camping.

One Day No Camp with Meal - Saturday Nov. 22
$75

For those who want to brush up on skills with clinics and come to vendor village and evening events (meal wristband or opportunity drawing tix included). Does not include camping/parking.

Saturday Evening Only Festival Ticket 4-9pm
$65

Come get the evening fun and join us for dinner, vendor village and the pro athlete presentations from the main stage. Comes with catered dinner and opportunity drawing ticket. Does not include camping.

Climb Smart Guide Registration
$30

Sign up here if you are volunteering guiding services for the event

Climb Smart Volunteer Registration
$30

Sign up here if you are a Climb Smart Volunteer for the event. Volunteers are required to volunteer for a minimum of 4 hours to receive the discounted rate and dinner each night. Volunteers can attend clinics when they are not signed up to volunteer subject to clinic availability. All paid attendees are given clinic priority.

Climb Smart Vendor Registration
$30

Please sign up here for each vendor we can expect onsite at the event. All vendors need to sign the waiver and code of conduct. This helps us better prepare for the event. Thank you for your help and understanding!

FOJT Board Director Registration
$30

Sign Up Here if you are Board Director of FOJT

Add a donation for Friends Of Joshua Tree

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