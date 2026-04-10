Clinton Community Hall

Hosted by

Clinton Community Hall

About this event

Sales closed

Clinton Community Hall Quilt Auction

Garden-themed large quilt item
Garden-themed large quilt item
Garden-themed large quilt
$100

Starting bid

81” w x 90” h — a beautiful quilt created by Marion Lisko and donated to the Hall by the Seattle Modern Quilt Guild.

Bright floral baby quilt or play quilt item
Bright floral baby quilt or play quilt item
Bright floral baby quilt or play quilt
$100

Starting bid

This all-cotton quilt is sturdily sewn and quilted to be enjoyed through hundreds of washings. Okay to wash/dry with towels in the regular laundry. Toss on the couch, spread out to picnic on, or to have in the back of the car for cherished nappers. Size 43x58 inches. Donated by the Seattle Modern Quilt Guild.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!