Clinton Community Hall Quilt Auction

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Starting bid
81” w x 90” h — a beautiful quilt created by Marion Lisko and donated to the Hall by the Seattle Modern Quilt Guild.
Starting bid
This all-cotton quilt is sturdily sewn and quilted to be enjoyed through hundreds of washings. Okay to wash/dry with towels in the regular laundry. Toss on the couch, spread out to picnic on, or to have in the back of the car for cherished nappers. Size 43x58 inches. Donated by the Seattle Modern Quilt Guild.
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