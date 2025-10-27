Clinton County Historical Society Inc

Clinton County Historical Society Inc

Clinton County Missouri Historical Society's Online Store

Membership item
Membership
$20

Membership to the Clinton County Historical Society - $20 a year

Clinton County in Pictures item
Clinton County in Pictures
$20

Clinton County in Pictures 1930s - A pictorial review of Clinton County Commemorating on hundred years of progress.

History of Clinton County 1977 item
History of Clinton County 1977
$50

by the Clinton County Bicentennial Committee - Minnie Hanks Chairperson

My Scrapbook History of World War II Veterans item
My Scrapbook History of World War II Veterans
$25

Articles taken from the Plattsburg Leader, Plattsburg, Clinton County, Missouri


Helen (Gamble) Russell

Greenlawn Cemetery Census item
Greenlawn Cemetery Census
$8

1883-1995 Census of the Greenlawn Cemetery, Plattsburg, Missouri, Clinton County

Reflections 1983 item
Reflections 1983
$10

Personal Histories and Reminiscence's of Plattsburg Families

Museum Wooden Replica item
Museum Wooden Replica
$15

4"x4" Riley-Carmack Museum replica wooden piece

