Clinton Township Kiwanis 23rd Annual Golf Outing

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About this event
Early Bird Foursome (through June 8)
$600
Includes 18 holes with cart, breakfast, lunch, dinner, and open bar
Foursome (June 9 and after)
$700
Includes 18 holes with cart, breakfast, lunch, dinner, and open bar
💲 $150
🗓️ Available through June 8
💲 $175
🗓️ June 9 and after
💲 $150
Support the Clinton Township Kiwanis Golf Outing by sponsoring a tee!
Includes:
👉 Golfers and non-golfers welcome to sponsor a tee.
💲 $500
🎯 Two (2) sponsorships available
Showcase your business with one of our Closest to the Pin contests!
Includes:
👉 Limited availability — only two sponsors available.
💲 $500
🏌️ Two (2) sponsorships available
Highlight your business with one of our Longest Drive contests!
Includes:
👉 Limited availability — only two sponsors available.
💲 $1,000
⛳ 18 sponsorships available
Support the 23rd Annual Clinton Township Kiwanis Golf Outing as a Title Sponsor and receive premier visibility throughout the event.
Includes:
👉 Limited sponsorship opportunities available.
💲 $1,500
⭐ Only ONE (1) sponsorship available
Be the exclusive Hole-in-One Sponsor for the 23rd Annual Clinton Township Kiwanis Golf Outing and receive premier visibility across multiple holes and event materials.
Includes:
👉 Exclusive opportunity — only one sponsor available.
💲 $2,500
⭐ Only ONE (1) sponsorship available
Be the exclusive Bloody Mary Bar Sponsor for the 23rd Annual Clinton Township Kiwanis Golf Outing and enjoy top-tier visibility during one of the most popular parts of the day.
Includes:
👉 Exclusive opportunity — only one sponsor available.
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