Kiwanis Club of Clinton Twp Foundation

Hosted by

Kiwanis Club of Clinton Twp Foundation

About this event

Clinton Township Kiwanis 23rd Annual Golf Outing

48787 North Ave

Macomb, MI 48042, USA

Early Bird Registration Foursome
$600
Available until Jun 8
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Early Bird Foursome (through June 8)
$600
Includes 18 holes with cart, breakfast, lunch, dinner, and open bar

Foursome Registration
$700
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Foursome (June 9 and after)
$700
Includes 18 holes with cart, breakfast, lunch, dinner, and open bar

Individual Golfer – Early Bird
$150
Available until Jun 8

💲 $150
🗓️ Available through June 8

Individual Golfer – Standard Registration
$175

💲 $175
🗓️ June 9 and after

Tee Sponsor
$150

Tee Sponsor

💲 $150

Support the Clinton Township Kiwanis Golf Outing by sponsoring a tee!

Includes:

  • Signage with your business or family name displayed at one tee
  • Recognition at the event
  • Support of Kiwanis programs serving children and families in our community

👉 Golfers and non-golfers welcome to sponsor a tee.

Closest to the Pin Sponsor
$500

Closest to the Pin Sponsor

💲 $500
🎯 Two (2) sponsorships available

Showcase your business with one of our Closest to the Pin contests!

Includes:

  • Prominent signage at the Closest to the Pin hole
  • Recognition during the awards portion of the outing
  • High visibility with all golfers throughout the day
  • Support of Kiwanis programs serving children and families in our community

👉 Limited availability — only two sponsors available.

Longest Drive Sponsor
$500

Longest Drive Sponsor

💲 $500
🏌️ Two (2) sponsorships available

Highlight your business with one of our Longest Drive contests!

Includes:

  • Prominent signage at the Longest Drive contest hole
  • Recognition during the awards portion of the outing
  • High visibility with all golfers throughout the day
  • Support of Kiwanis programs serving children and families in our community

👉 Limited availability — only two sponsors available.

Title Sponsor
$1,000

🏆 Title Sponsor

💲 $1,000
18 sponsorships available

Support the 23rd Annual Clinton Township Kiwanis Golf Outing as a Title Sponsor and receive premier visibility throughout the event.

Includes:

  • One (1) foursome (18 holes with cart, breakfast, lunch & dinner, open bar)
  • Prominent hole signage on the course
  • Company name/logo displayed on the official Welcome Banner
  • Recognition during the awards program
  • Promotion in event materials and communications
  • Support of Kiwanis programs serving children and families in our community

👉 Limited sponsorship opportunities available.


Hole-in-One Sponsor
$1,500

🏆 Hole-in-One Sponsor

💲 $1,500
Only ONE (1) sponsorship available

Be the exclusive Hole-in-One Sponsor for the 23rd Annual Clinton Township Kiwanis Golf Outing and receive premier visibility across multiple holes and event materials.

Includes:

  • One (1) foursome
    (18 holes with cart, continental breakfast, open bar, lunch & dinner)
  • Sponsorship of hole-in-one prizes at four (4) holes
  • Prominent signage at all four Hole-in-One contest holes
  • Company name/logo displayed on the Welcome Banner
  • Recognition during the awards program
  • High-visibility exposure to all golfers and attendees
  • Support of Kiwanis programs serving children and families in our community

👉 Exclusive opportunity — only one sponsor available.

Major Sponsor – Bloody Mary Bar
$2,500

🍹 Major Sponsor – Bloody Mary Bar

💲 $2,500
Only ONE (1) sponsorship available

Be the exclusive Bloody Mary Bar Sponsor for the 23rd Annual Clinton Township Kiwanis Golf Outing and enjoy top-tier visibility during one of the most popular parts of the day.

Includes:

  • Exclusive sponsorship of the Bloody Mary Bar
    (Open from 8:30 – 9:30 AM)
  • One (1) foursome
    (18 holes with cart, continental breakfast, open bar, lunch & dinner)
  • Prominent banner at the Bloody Mary Bar featuring your company logo
  • Hole signage on the course
  • Company name/logo displayed on the Welcome Banner
  • Recognition during the event and awards program
  • High-visibility exposure to all golfers and attendees
  • Support of Kiwanis programs serving children and families in our community

👉 Exclusive opportunity — only one sponsor available.

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