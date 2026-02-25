Clinton Township Kiwanis 23rd Annual Golf Outing

⛳ Closest to the Pin Sponsor

💲 $500

🎯 Two (2) sponsorships available

Showcase your business with one of our Closest to the Pin contests!

Includes:

Prominent signage at the Closest to the Pin hole

Recognition during the awards portion of the outing

High visibility with all golfers throughout the day

Support of Kiwanis programs serving children and families in our community

👉 Limited availability — only two sponsors available.