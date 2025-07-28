Hosted by

Phillips County Healthcare Foundation Inc

About this event

CLONE

415 E Carnahan St

Holyoke, CO 80734, USA

SIGN UP NOW AND PAY LATER
Free

Select this option if you would like us to invoice you! DO NOT Select the registrations below unless you intend to pay in this portal.

Single Registration
$75

Enjoy the day golfing for a great cause!

Team Registration
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Enjoy the day golfing for a great cause! Team registration includes four individuals.

HOLE-IN-ONE
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 individual golfer registrations


AND


-Social media mention


-Special logo recognition on event signage, materials & website


-Signage at two holes


-Option to place collateral items in gift bags


-Recognition at golf start & post tournament event


-Company logo on participant

program

DOUBLE EAGLE
$4,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

2 individual golfer registrations


AND


-Social media mention


-Special logo recognition on event signage, materials & website


-Signage at a hole


-Option to place collateral items in gift bags


-Recognition at golf start & post tournament event


EAGLE
$2,000

-Social media mention


-Special logo recognition on event signage, materials & website


-Signage at a hole


-Option to place collateral items in gift bags


-Recognition at golf start & post tournament event


BIRDIE
$1,500

-Social media mention


-Special logo recognition on event signage, materials & website


-Signage at a hole


-Option to place collateral items in gift bags


-Recognition at golf start & post tournament event


PAR
$500

-Social media mention


-Signage at a hole


-Option to place collateral items in gift bags

Add a donation for Phillips County Healthcare Foundation Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!