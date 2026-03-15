FriendsofWhippleFreeLibrary

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FriendsofWhippleFreeLibrary

About this event

ONLINE Auction 2026~Friends of Whipple Free Library

Pick-up location

67 Mont Vernon Rd, New Boston, NH 03070, USA

Ménage à Trois x2. Sculpture by Jon Brooks - $1500 value item
Ménage à Trois x2. Sculpture by Jon Brooks - $1500 value
$750

Starting bid

World renowned sculptor Jon Brooks offers a unique signed piece. Wood ~ Lignum Vitae
Finish ~ Watco Danish Oil 
Dimensions ~ 8”H X 12”W X 7”D
Signed and dated  Jon Brooks 1974

https://www.jonbrooks.org/

All Star Driving School - $920 value item
All Star Driving School - $920 value
$450

Starting bid

Driver's Ed Course! All Star Driving School https://www.allstardrivingnh.com/. Value $920.00

Science Week at Roots & Wings School - $300 value item
Science Week at Roots & Wings School - $300 value item
Science Week at Roots & Wings School - $300 value item
Science Week at Roots & Wings School - $300 value
$50

Starting bid

Our Nature-Based and Play-Based child care program serves children ages 3–13, nurturing curiosity and confidence through meaningful experiences in the natural world.  

 Children ages 3-13 enjoy experiments, challenges, scavenger hunts and more during Science Week at Roots and Wings School, 6/23-6/27. $300 value. https://www.rootsandwingsschool.com/

Explore Watercolor Art class 1 1/2 hour - $75 value item
Explore Watercolor Art class 1 1/2 hour - $75 value item
Explore Watercolor Art class 1 1/2 hour - $75 value
$35

Starting bid

Melody Russell is a delight! Experienced art educator with charming style. No experience needed to explore watercolor. All ages are welcome. $75 value You can learn about her experience with art therapy at https://fourwindscommunitynh.org/Activities%20and%20Programs/PaintingTherapy.html

Two hours computer services - $150 value item
Two hours computer services - $150 value
$40

Starting bid

A single visit for up to 2 hours for general troubleshooting and problem resolution. Computer or printer issues and/or network troubleshooting.Receive super support from Lenny White (a super guy!)

Local Dahlia tubers! Package of 5 tubers -$50 value item
Local Dahlia tubers! Package of 5 tubers -$50 value
$40

Starting bid

Local dahlia expert will make sure your tubers are viable with nice sprouts and will call you to come pick up in New Boston. This image is a representation. Colors/type may vary.

Local Dahlia tubers! Package of 5 tubers -$50 value (Copy) item
Local Dahlia tubers! Package of 5 tubers -$50 value (Copy)
$40

Starting bid

Local dahlia expert will make sure your tubers are viable with nice sprouts and will call you to come pick up in New Boston. This image is a representation. Colors/type may vary.

Paint Box 60"x 60" Quilt - $525 value item
Paint Box 60"x 60" Quilt - $525 value
$250

Starting bid

Skilled quilter Jennifer Wilson's Paint Box pattern with Paint pot backing. 100 percent cotton, handwoven Indian shot cotton, machine washable and dry, cool temp with color catchers.

Prince Edward Island Rental - $1125 value item
Prince Edward Island Rental - $1125 value item
Prince Edward Island Rental - $1125 value item
Prince Edward Island Rental - $1125 value
$500

Starting bid

Enjoy a visit to stunning Prince Edward Island. Stay at this adorable cedar shanty just steps from Thunder Cove! Available 9/27/26 - 10/2/26 (5-night stay). With 4 bedrooms and 1.5 baths there is room for the whole family! $1125. value. See more details: Note: $150 cleaning fee mentioned in website is covered). (https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/714308163831977546?source_impression_id=p3_1743122467_P31gxQkGHg8yZyEG

Two 3-day passes to Highland Games - $200 value item
Two 3-day passes to Highland Games - $200 value item
Two 3-day passes to Highland Games - $200 value
$90

Starting bid

Get your Scot on at the Highland Games at Loon Mountain! September 19-21st. Includes two 3-day passes. (These tickets can be split between the three days and 3 different couples) Value $200. https://nhscot.org

"BlueBIrds" Lap Quilt 43"x53" -$150 value item
"BlueBIrds" Lap Quilt 43"x53" -$150 value
$45

Starting bid

This beautiful handmade lapsize quilt by New Boston Piscatquog quilter Donna Ducharme will keep you warm and cozy. Fabric from Slyvia Chauncey collection. Pictures don't do justice for the intricate detail of this masterpiece! Priceless

Teak 46" Round table with 6 chairs - $900 value item
Teak 46" Round table with 6 chairs - $900 value item
Teak 46" Round table with 6 chairs - $900 value item
Teak 46" Round table with 6 chairs - $900 value
$399

Starting bid

Lovely solid teak round table with 6 sturdy chairs. Two 19-inch leaves are included. Quality you won't find elsewhere!

Tates Gallery. $50 Gift Card item
Tates Gallery. $50 Gift Card item
Tates Gallery. $50 Gift Card item
Tates Gallery. $50 Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

$50 Gift card from Tate's Gallery in New Boston, a selection of jewelry and lovely handcrafted items. Custom jewelry by goldsmith James T Cook https://www.tatesgallery.com/
Moonshine Still - $ 625Value item
Moonshine Still - $ 625Value item
Moonshine Still - $ 625Value
$50

Starting bid

Copper Moonshine Still with thumper & worm. Made from heavy-gauge copper, this apparatus is designed for home distillation of spirits, such as liquor and liqueur, with an emphasis on quality craftsmanship and materials, ensuring efficient and safe operation when properly used. 

Local Dahlia tubers! Package of 5 tubers -$50 value (Copy) (Copy) item
Local Dahlia tubers! Package of 5 tubers -$50 value (Copy) (Copy)
$40

Starting bid

Local dahlia expert will make sure your tubers are viable with nice sprouts and will call you to come pick up in New Boston. This image is a representation. Colors/type may vary.

EZ Express Car Wash $50 Gift Card item
EZ Express Car Wash $50 Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

EZ Express Car Wash is an independent and locally owned business that is bringing a new environmentally friendly car washing experience to the Goffstown area. We invite you to come get the world class clean and shine and "service with a smile" you deserve! 186 Mast Rd Goffstown EZ car wash. https://ezexpresscarwash.com/
Relax Far Infrared sauna -$1700 value item
Relax Far Infrared sauna -$1700 value
$350

Starting bid

1person infrared sauna – great for small spaces. • Zips around the body so your head stays out if you prefer cooler air. • Folds for easy storage; light enough to move between rooms. • Simple digital controller to set time and heat level Excellent condition Minimal use

New Boston Pizza - $45 Gift Card item
New Boston Pizza - $45 Gift Card
$30

Starting bid

New Boston Pizza gift card for Make & Take Dinner or Pizza. https://www.sipefamilyfoods.com/

Gibson's Bookstore $25 Gift Card item
Gibson's Bookstore $25 Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

Independent Bookstore since 1898. Gibson’s is the largest independent bookstore in Northern New England. In 2014, Gibson’s was awarded the coveted Independent Spirit Award, given each year by the Book Publisher’s Reps of New England to a bookstore that best exemplifies the spirit of the independent bookstore. Over 100 events a year, a cafe and independent toy store for the best in children's toys and games. https://gibsonsbookstore.com/about-us

Week of Summer Camp - Chess or Lego -up to $235 value item
Week of Summer Camp - Chess or Lego -up to $235 value
$95

Starting bid

Chess Camp 8/17-8/21/2026 morning or afternoon

Lego Camp 8/24-28/2026 Morning age 5-7 ro Afternoonb ages 8-12

https://www.newbostonnh.gov/pages/recreation-kids

Homemade Fudge. 1/2 Pound - $10 value item
Homemade Fudge. 1/2 Pound - $10 value
$7

Starting bid

Gourmet premium handcrafted fudge by Kelly Socia. 1/2 pound Maple with walnuts and pecans. Enjoy the rich creamy texture and high-quality ingredients.

Ron Brenner Pie - $ 45 value item
Ron Brenner Pie - $ 45 value
$30

Starting bid

Ron will make a scrumptious pie for you! His apples (or peaches if avaiable) You won't be disappointed!

Ron Brenner 6 mini pecan pies - $ 45 value item
Ron Brenner 6 mini pecan pies - $ 45 value
$30

Starting bid

Ron will make 6 mini pecan pies for you! A real treat!

Immaculate Toy Box/Storage - $95 value item
Immaculate Toy Box/Storage - $95 value item
Immaculate Toy Box/Storage - $95 value
$30

Starting bid

Clean and sturdy storage box. Many uses. 19.5”H, 28”L, and 16”W

Camptrails Backpack - $100 value item
Camptrails Backpack - $100 value item
Camptrails Backpack - $100 value
$35

Starting bid

CAMPTRAILS DENALIE 30” by 15”.  No tears, abrasions or damage. Very clean with solid frame. Great deal!

Screen House 13ft x 13ft - $70 value item
Screen House 13ft x 13ft - $70 value
$25

Starting bid

Keep those bugs at bay! 13' x 13

Screen house - used once. Perfect condition like new!

Salt & Soul Wellness experience - $50 value item
Salt & Soul Wellness experience - $50 value
$30

Starting bid

Halotherapy, Private sessons. wellness experience. Breathe easier, Sleep better, Feel Renewed.


www.saltandsoulnh.com

Acupuncture - 3 sessions - $100 value item
Acupuncture - 3 sessions - $100 value
$45

Starting bid

One initial visit and two followup visits - 3 session package Manchester acupuncture studio. https://www.masnh.org/

The Curious Baker - $50 Gift Card item
The Curious Baker - $50 Gift Card
$35

Starting bid

The Curious Baker in New Boston, NH, operated by Ann Melim specializes in locally sourced, handmade sourdough loaves. Gift card lets you explore all her great rolls, breads abd more. https://www.instagram.com/the_curiousbaker/

New Boston Hair Design $100 Gift Card. item
New Boston Hair Design $100 Gift Card.
$45

Starting bid

Treat yourself or someone you love to a talented stylist! Professional staff provide warmth and FUN while you get your glam on. This salon gets great reviews. 81 Mont Vernon Rd in New Boston

Antique pitcher and wash basin "Clayton - $350 value item
Antique pitcher and wash basin "Clayton - $350 value item
Antique pitcher and wash basin "Clayton - $350 value item
Antique pitcher and wash basin "Clayton - $350 value
$30

Starting bid

Clayton pattern C. 1902 minor crack in the top of pitcher, repaired. Generous size pitcher and lovely basin. Made in England

NB 250th Star Medallion Quilt. - $600 value item
NB 250th Star Medallion Quilt. - $600 value item
NB 250th Star Medallion Quilt. - $600 value
$250

Starting bid

52" x 60" intricate star quilt made by Piscataquog quilter Donna Ducharme. Backing is super soft and warm polar fleece.

Biron Truck & Auto - $100 Gift Card item
Biron Truck & Auto - $100 Gift Card
$40

Starting bid

Good towards any auto needs. https://www.facebook.com/p/Birons-Truck-Auto-100057630781922/

3 Full Ski Tunes - Erik Fey. - $105 value item
3 Full Ski Tunes - Erik Fey. - $105 value
$75

Starting bid

Full tune includes: Base and Side Edge Sharpen, Base Grind, Iron-On Hot Wax. 

https://aspinockwoods.com/


Palace theater 1 yr Membership - $100 value item
Palace theater 1 yr Membership - $100 value
$75

Starting bid

Family load level membership one year. https://palacetheatre.org/

Putnam's Waterview - $25 Gift Card item
Putnam's Waterview - $25 Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

They are awesome!! Home made soups and specials! Our go-to Restaurant! Always so friendly and great service!  You will have a great time.

Stonebridge Golf for 4 plus carts - $230 value item
Stonebridge Golf for 4 plus carts - $230 value
$90

Starting bid

Stonebridge donation of 18 holes for 4 plus Donna Mombourquette donation of 2 carts. https://www.golfstonebridgecc.com/

Fotia - $50 gift card item
Fotia - $50 gift card
$15

Starting bid

Donated by Gerry Perron - treat yourself to wonderful greek cuisine. https://fotiagreektaverna.com/?utm_source=google

iMOvR working walking treadmill station - $3000 value item
iMOvR working walking treadmill station - $3000 value
$375

Starting bid

ThermoTread GT Desk Treadmill from iMovR is the first treadmill ever to be designed specifically for "Working While Walking". https://www.ergocanada.com/detailed_specification_pages/imovr_thermotread_gt_desk_treadmill.html

Sunday's Ice Cream - $25 Gift Card item
Sunday's Ice Cream - $25 Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

From nostalgic classics to playful seasonal creations, our flavors are designed to bring joy, spark smiles, and make your day a little brighter.

https://sundaysicecreamshop.com/

Elegant Ewe - $50 Gift Card item
Elegant Ewe - $50 Gift Card
$35

Starting bid

Elegant Ewe has become a premier destination shop in the fiber world. https://www.elegantewe.com/

Alison Portrait Session - $150 Value item
Alison Portrait Session - $150 Value
$70

Starting bid

NH Audubon 1 year Membership - $100 Value item
NH Audubon 1 year Membership - $100 Value
$55

Starting bid

Amazing programs for your family to enjoy. https://nhaudubon.org/

Concord Beef & Seafood - $25 Gift Card item
Concord Beef & Seafood - $25 Gift Card
$15

Starting bid

Premium beef and Seafood. You won't be disappointed.

Pat's Peak 2 Passes. - $158 Value item
Pat's Peak 2 Passes. - $158 Value
$90

Starting bid

Two weekday ticket vouchers [not weekends or holiday] Expire the end of 2027 season.

Gerstner Journeyman's Machinist box - $ 1100 value item
Gerstner Journeyman's Machinist box - $ 1100 value
$50

Starting bid

Gerstner Journeyman Chest is a premier, American-made wooden machinist tool box, first introduced in the 1930s, designed for storing and transporting delicate precision tools. 

Mt Crumpit Maple Syrup qt- $30 value item
Mt Crumpit Maple Syrup qt- $30 value
$20

Starting bid

Local Mt Crumpit Farm Dale & Deb Smith quality syrup.

Molly's Tavern $50 Gift card item
Molly's Tavern $50 Gift card
$30

Starting bid

Bring friends and family for good time at Molly's! Chef owned and operated - good food, music, events. https://www.mollystavernnh.com/

House by the Side of the Road - $25 Gift Card item
House by the Side of the Road - $25 Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

House by the Side of the Road is family owned and has been in business for 51+ years!  Quality plants and products to our customers, as well as an enjoyable experience.

https://www.housebyshop.com/

Handcarved butterfly - $45 value item
Handcarved butterfly - $45 value item
Handcarved butterfly - $45 value
$20

Starting bid

Fan carved out of one piece of wood. Real craftsmanship.

Pint maple syrup
$1

Starting bid

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!