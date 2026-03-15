ONLINE Auction 2026~Friends of Whipple Free Library

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World renowned sculptor Jon Brooks offers a unique signed piece. Wood ~ Lignum Vitae
Finish ~ Watco Danish Oil
Dimensions ~ 8”H X 12”W X 7”D
Signed and dated Jon Brooks 1974
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Starting bid
Our Nature-Based and Play-Based child care program serves children ages 3–13, nurturing curiosity and confidence through meaningful experiences in the natural world.
Children ages 3-13 enjoy experiments, challenges, scavenger hunts and more during Science Week at Roots and Wings School, 6/23-6/27. $300 value. https://www.rootsandwingsschool.com/
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Melody Russell is a delight! Experienced art educator with charming style. No experience needed to explore watercolor. All ages are welcome. $75 value You can learn about her experience with art therapy at https://fourwindscommunitynh.org/Activities%20and%20Programs/PaintingTherapy.html
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A single visit for up to 2 hours for general troubleshooting and problem resolution. Computer or printer issues and/or network troubleshooting.Receive super support from Lenny White (a super guy!)
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Local dahlia expert will make sure your tubers are viable with nice sprouts and will call you to come pick up in New Boston. This image is a representation. Colors/type may vary.
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Local dahlia expert will make sure your tubers are viable with nice sprouts and will call you to come pick up in New Boston. This image is a representation. Colors/type may vary.
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Skilled quilter Jennifer Wilson's Paint Box pattern with Paint pot backing. 100 percent cotton, handwoven Indian shot cotton, machine washable and dry, cool temp with color catchers.
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Enjoy a visit to stunning Prince Edward Island. Stay at this adorable cedar shanty just steps from Thunder Cove! Available 9/27/26 - 10/2/26 (5-night stay). With 4 bedrooms and 1.5 baths there is room for the whole family! $1125. value. See more details: Note: $150 cleaning fee mentioned in website is covered). (https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/714308163831977546?source_impression_id=p3_1743122467_P31gxQkGHg8yZyEG
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Get your Scot on at the Highland Games at Loon Mountain! September 19-21st. Includes two 3-day passes. (These tickets can be split between the three days and 3 different couples) Value $200. https://nhscot.org
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This beautiful handmade lapsize quilt by New Boston Piscatquog quilter Donna Ducharme will keep you warm and cozy. Fabric from Slyvia Chauncey collection. Pictures don't do justice for the intricate detail of this masterpiece! Priceless
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Lovely solid teak round table with 6 sturdy chairs. Two 19-inch leaves are included. Quality you won't find elsewhere!
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Starting bid
Copper Moonshine Still with thumper & worm. Made from heavy-gauge copper, this apparatus is designed for home distillation of spirits, such as liquor and liqueur, with an emphasis on quality craftsmanship and materials, ensuring efficient and safe operation when properly used.
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Local dahlia expert will make sure your tubers are viable with nice sprouts and will call you to come pick up in New Boston. This image is a representation. Colors/type may vary.
Starting bid
Starting bid
1person infrared sauna – great for small spaces. • Zips around the body so your head stays out if you prefer cooler air. • Folds for easy storage; light enough to move between rooms. • Simple digital controller to set time and heat level Excellent condition Minimal use
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Starting bid
Independent Bookstore since 1898. Gibson’s is the largest independent bookstore in Northern New England. In 2014, Gibson’s was awarded the coveted Independent Spirit Award, given each year by the Book Publisher’s Reps of New England to a bookstore that best exemplifies the spirit of the independent bookstore. Over 100 events a year, a cafe and independent toy store for the best in children's toys and games. https://gibsonsbookstore.com/about-us
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Chess Camp 8/17-8/21/2026 morning or afternoon
Lego Camp 8/24-28/2026 Morning age 5-7 ro Afternoonb ages 8-12
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Gourmet premium handcrafted fudge by Kelly Socia. 1/2 pound Maple with walnuts and pecans. Enjoy the rich creamy texture and high-quality ingredients.
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Ron will make a scrumptious pie for you! His apples (or peaches if avaiable) You won't be disappointed!
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Ron will make 6 mini pecan pies for you! A real treat!
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Clean and sturdy storage box. Many uses. 19.5”H, 28”L, and 16”W
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CAMPTRAILS DENALIE 30” by 15”. No tears, abrasions or damage. Very clean with solid frame. Great deal!
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Keep those bugs at bay! 13' x 13
Screen house - used once. Perfect condition like new!
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Halotherapy, Private sessons. wellness experience. Breathe easier, Sleep better, Feel Renewed.
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One initial visit and two followup visits - 3 session package Manchester acupuncture studio. https://www.masnh.org/
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The Curious Baker in New Boston, NH, operated by Ann Melim specializes in locally sourced, handmade sourdough loaves. Gift card lets you explore all her great rolls, breads abd more. https://www.instagram.com/the_curiousbaker/
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Treat yourself or someone you love to a talented stylist! Professional staff provide warmth and FUN while you get your glam on. This salon gets great reviews. 81 Mont Vernon Rd in New Boston
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Clayton pattern C. 1902 minor crack in the top of pitcher, repaired. Generous size pitcher and lovely basin. Made in England
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52" x 60" intricate star quilt made by Piscataquog quilter Donna Ducharme. Backing is super soft and warm polar fleece.
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Starting bid
Full tune includes: Base and Side Edge Sharpen, Base Grind, Iron-On Hot Wax.
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Starting bid
They are awesome!! Home made soups and specials! Our go-to Restaurant! Always so friendly and great service! You will have a great time.
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Stonebridge donation of 18 holes for 4 plus Donna Mombourquette donation of 2 carts. https://www.golfstonebridgecc.com/
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Donated by Gerry Perron - treat yourself to wonderful greek cuisine. https://fotiagreektaverna.com/?utm_source=google
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ThermoTread GT Desk Treadmill from iMovR is the first treadmill ever to be designed specifically for "Working While Walking". https://www.ergocanada.com/detailed_specification_pages/imovr_thermotread_gt_desk_treadmill.html
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From nostalgic classics to playful seasonal creations, our flavors are designed to bring joy, spark smiles, and make your day a little brighter.
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Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Premium beef and Seafood. You won't be disappointed.
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Two weekday ticket vouchers [not weekends or holiday] Expire the end of 2027 season.
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Gerstner Journeyman Chest is a premier, American-made wooden machinist tool box, first introduced in the 1930s, designed for storing and transporting delicate precision tools.
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Local Mt Crumpit Farm Dale & Deb Smith quality syrup.
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Bring friends and family for good time at Molly's! Chef owned and operated - good food, music, events. https://www.mollystavernnh.com/
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House by the Side of the Road is family owned and has been in business for 51+ years! Quality plants and products to our customers, as well as an enjoyable experience.
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Fan carved out of one piece of wood. Real craftsmanship.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!