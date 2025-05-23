Clone of Our Dreams for the World

If you are able to donate, your generosity will help those with financial need. To donate $25 or more, buy multiples of this ticket; e.g. to donate $100, add four (4) $25 donation "tickets". If you need support to be able to attend this retreat, please email [email protected]. We'll send you a scholarship application form.
Waitlist
Free
Hoping for a different room than the one you got? Waiting to register until you find out about a scholarship? Let us know what you're waiting for. We'll be in touch as soon as we know anything. If you're hoping for a different room, give us the details. If we have one open up, we'll let you know.
Shared Bath, 12-person room with 6 twin size bunk beds
$290
12-person room with 6 twin size bunk beds, bathroom is down the hall. If you have preferred roommate(s), please list their name(s) below. We'll do our best to put you together.
Shared Bath, dormitory style room with twin size bunk beds
$300
Dormitory style room with twin size bunk beds, bathroom is down the hall. If you have preferred roommate(s), please list their name(s) below. We'll do our best to put you together.
Shared Bath, 4-person room with 2 twin size bunk beds
$320
4-person room with 2 twin size bunk beds, bathroom is down the hall. If you have preferred roommate(s), please list their name(s) below. We'll do our best to put you together.
Shared bath, Double with Two Twin Beds
$400
Two twin beds, two people, bath is down the hall. There are two options: OPTION#1: Buy 2 tickets now to make sure you both get this room type. (You'll need to pay $800 when you check out and fill in the information for both of you.) OPTION#2: Buy 1 ticket now; the other person will buy their own ticket when they register. NOTE: If you are only buying 1 ticket now and you have a preferred roommate, please tell us below who it is and make sure they register (ASAP) for the same type of room. If you don't specify a roommate, we'll assign you one. The rate is $400 per person.
Shared bath, Double with Two Twin Beds for a male roommate
$400
Two twin beds, two people, bath is down the hall. This is the last bed available in a 2-person room for men. You will have a male roommate who already booked the other bed.
Shared bath, Double with Two Twin Beds for a female roommate
$400
Two twin beds, two people, bath is down the hall. This is the last bed available in a 2-person room for women. You will have a female roommate who already booked the other bed.
Private Bath, Double with Two Twin Beds
$550
Two twin beds, two people, with private bath. There are two options: OPTION#1: Buy 2 tickets now to make sure you and your friend both get this room type. (You'll need to pay $1,100 when you check out and fill in the information for both of you.) OPTION#2: Buy 1 ticket now; the other person will buy their own ticket when they register. NOTE: If you are only buying 1 ticket now and you have a preferred roommate, please tell us below who it is and make sure they register (ASAP) for the same type of room. If you don't specify a roommate, we'll assign you one. The rate is $550 per person.
Private Bath, Double with One Queen Bed for Couples
$550
One Queen bed, private bath. For Couples. YOU MUST BUY 2 TICKETS and fill in the info for both people to GUARANTEE you'll be in the same room. Total fee = 2 x $550 = $1,100.
Shared Bath, Single
$600
This is a one-person room. Bathroom is down the hall. Full- or twin-size bed.
Private Bath, Single Room
$700
For one person. Private Bath. Full- or twin-size bed.
ADA Room, Private Bath, Single Room
$700
This is a wheel-chair accessible room. Please only book this room if you need an ADA room. For one person. Private Bath. Full- or twin-size bed.
