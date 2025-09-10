Performing Arts Patrons Association Silent Auction 2025

$100.00 value.





BID ON THIS ONLY IF YOU WILL BE PRESENT AT THE DEC 13TH SOUNDS OF THE SEASON show to collect it if you win.Bidding on this benefits the Sonic Edge student fundraiser.

















Never Used- Imported from Asia. Large Chinese Fishbowl Planter-12 in x 15 in diameter.





This is a stunning, large ceramic fishbowl planter, also known as a feng shui pot or cachepot. It features a vibrant, multi-color design with a turquoise-blue base and intricate floral and geometric patterns in gold, purple, and green. This piece would make an eye-catching statement in any room and can be used as a planter for a large indoor tree or plant, or as a decorative pot on its own. It's a beautiful example of traditional Chinese artistry.













Small Chinese Bowl





This elegant, small ceramic bowl complements the larger fishbowl with its matching style and intricate design. It features a hand-painted scene with figures and landscape elements in a traditional Chinese art style, with gold accents and a rich, detailed pattern. This versatile piece could be used as a decorative accent on a shelf or table, a small planter, or to hold keys or other small items.













Framed Chinese Art Piece





This beautiful, vertical framed art piece features what appears to be a traditional Chinese embroidery or tapestry. The artwork depicts a series of figures, possibly a procession or narrative scene, against a subtle, patterned background. The piece is set within an ornate, dark wood frame with a decorative border. This unique artwork is ready to hang and would add a touch of timeless elegance and cultural flair to any wall.













Pair of Decorative Characters





These are two stunning, free-standing decorative characters made of what appears to be a heavy, gold-toned material. The characters are traditionally known as "Fu" (福) and "Lu" (祿), representing good fortune, prosperity, and high rank. They are often displayed together for good luck and positive energy. These elegant, solid pieces would look fantastic on a mantel, bookshelf, or table.



