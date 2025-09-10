eventClosed

Performing Arts Patrons Association Silent Auction 2025

991 Old Alabama Rd SW, Mableton, GA 30126, USA (The Betty Gray Building during the Sounds of the Season show)

SONIC EDGE ITEM- American Heritage deer pillow and throw set item
$5

$12.00 value.

BID ON THIS ONLY IF YOU WILL BE PRESENT AT THE DEC 13TH SOUNDS OF THE SEASON show to collect it if you win. Bidding on this benefits the Sonic Edge student fundraiser.


Brand New. Perfect for wild animal and hunter enthusiasts. This is a brand-new "American Heritage Collection" throw and pillow set, still sealed in its packaging. The set includes a throw blanket and a decorative pillow, both made from a "silky touch" super-plush materialfor ultimate comfort.

The set features a high-definition image of a majestic buck with large antlers in a field, making it a perfect accent for a hunting lodge, cabin, or a rustic-themed room. The color palette is earthy, with tones of brown, gold, and green.

The throw measures 48 by 60 inches

SONIC EDGE ITEM- American Heritage WOLF pillow and throw set item
$5

$12.00 value.

BID ON THIS ONLY IF YOU WILL BE PRESENT AT THE DEC 13TH SOUNDS OF THE SEASON show to collect it if you win. Bidding on this benefits the Sonic Edge student fundraiser.



Brand New. This is a cozy "American Heritage Collection" throw and pillow set, still new in its packaging. The set includes a plush throw blanket and a decorative pillow, both made with a soft, "silky touch" material.

The set features a striking, high-definition image of a majestic gray wolf in a natural, rustic setting. The beautiful, detailed image captures the wolf's intense gaze and blends with the earthy tones of the background.

The blanket measures 48 by 60 inches and the pillow is 16 inches square, 

SONIC EDGE ITEM-Ceramic dinnerware item
$10

$30.00 value.


BID ON THIS ONLY IF YOU WILL BE PRESENT AT THE DEC 13TH SOUNDS OF THE SEASON show to collect it if you win.Bidding on this benefits the Sonic Edge student fundraiser.



Brand New. Taken out of the box. This is a modern and stylish ceramic four-piece place setting, perfect for adding a touch of contemporary flair to your dining experience. The set includes a dinner plate, a salad or dessert plate, a square bowl, and a coffee mug.

Each piece features a rich, deep burgundy or dark brown color with a glossy finish. A striking design of vertical stripes in various shades of brown, gold, and cream runs down one side of the plates and wraps around the mugs and bowls, creating a sophisticated contrast. The pieces have a unique square shape with rounded corners, giving the set a clean, modern aesthetic.

SONIC EDGE ITEM- Crimson Reverie:Handcrafted glass vase item
$10

$30.00 value


BID ON THIS ONLY IF YOU WILL BE PRESENT AT THE DEC 13TH SOUNDS OF THE SEASON show to collect it if you win.Bidding on this benefits the Sonic Edge student fundraiser.


Like New, never used. A bold, sculptural vase in rich red glass, featuring a bulbous base and tapered neck. Embedded with striking blue, white, and black motifs, its glossy finish and intricate detailing make it a standout piece for collectors.

SONIC EDGE ITEM - Vintage tea set item
$10

$30.00 value.


BID ON THIS ONLY IF YOU WILL BE PRESENT AT THE DEC 13TH SOUNDS OF THE SEASON show to collect it if you win.Bidding on this benefits the Sonic Edge student fundraiser.




Like New-never used. This charming, vintage-style tea set with a decorative plate is a delightful find for any collector. The set includes a ceramic textured teapot with a lid and two teacups with matching saucers.


Behind the tea set stands a striking decorative plate or plaque with a detailed, textured design. The central scene depicts a stylized desert landscape with figures and what appears to be a pyramid, all framed by an intricate, openwork border. The piece has a warm, metallic finish and complements the vintage aesthetic of the tea set beautifully.

This unique trio would be perfect for a small tea party, as a decorative display, or as a special gift for a tea lover. 

SONIC EDGE ITEM- Mardi Gras Wreath item
$10

$30.00 value.


BID ON THIS ONLY IF YOU WILL BE PRESENT AT THE DEC 13TH SOUNDS OF THE SEASON show to collect it if you win. Bidding on this benefits the Sonic Edge student fundraiser.


Gently used. This vibrant and festive Mardi Gras wreath is the perfect way to bring the spirit of the celebration to your home. It features a lush base of faux evergreen branches, adorned with a dazzling arrangement of classic Mardi Gras elements.

At the center, a large, glittering bow in the traditional colors of gold, green, and purple is paired with a striking, ornate mask. Below the bow, a cascade of shiny, oversized bells in shimmering gold and magenta create a joyful, celebratory chime.

SONIC EDGE ITEM- Chinese Art Collection item
$20

$100.00 value.


BID ON THIS ONLY IF YOU WILL BE PRESENT AT THE DEC 13TH SOUNDS OF THE SEASON show to collect it if you win.Bidding on this benefits the Sonic Edge student fundraiser.





Never Used- Imported from Asia. Large Chinese Fishbowl Planter-12 in x 15 in diameter.


This is a stunning, large ceramic fishbowl planter, also known as a feng shui pot or cachepot. It features a vibrant, multi-color design with a turquoise-blue base and intricate floral and geometric patterns in gold, purple, and green. This piece would make an eye-catching statement in any room and can be used as a planter for a large indoor tree or plant, or as a decorative pot on its own. It's a beautiful example of traditional Chinese artistry.




Small Chinese Bowl


This elegant, small ceramic bowl complements the larger fishbowl with its matching style and intricate design. It features a hand-painted scene with figures and landscape elements in a traditional Chinese art style, with gold accents and a rich, detailed pattern. This versatile piece could be used as a decorative accent on a shelf or table, a small planter, or to hold keys or other small items.




Framed Chinese Art Piece


This beautiful, vertical framed art piece features what appears to be a traditional Chinese embroidery or tapestry. The artwork depicts a series of figures, possibly a procession or narrative scene, against a subtle, patterned background. The piece is set within an ornate, dark wood frame with a decorative border. This unique artwork is ready to hang and would add a touch of timeless elegance and cultural flair to any wall.




Pair of Decorative Characters


These are two stunning, free-standing decorative characters made of what appears to be a heavy, gold-toned material. The characters are traditionally known as "Fu" (福) and "Lu" (祿), representing good fortune, prosperity, and high rank. They are often displayed together for good luck and positive energy. These elegant, solid pieces would look fantastic on a mantel, bookshelf, or table.


Sonic Edge item -With love-Recovery gift basket item
$5

$18.00 value.


BID ON THIS ONLY IF YOU WILL BE PRESENT AT THE DEC 13TH SOUNDS OF THE SEASON show to collect it if you win. Bidding on this benefits the Sonic Edge student fundraiser.



Brand New -matching red and white heart themed coffee mugs and napkin set. Also contains a box of "Traditional Medicinals" organic throat coat tea bags and bag of Halls throat lozenges. This is a perfect care package for a loved one or your favorite student or teacher vocalist!

PAP item.Pamper yourself in pink basket item
$20

BID ON THIS ONLY IF YOU WILL BE PRESENT AT THE DEC 13TH SOUNDS OF THE SEASON show to collect it if you win. Bidding on this benefits the Sonic Edge student fundraiser.



$150.00 value-contains

  1. Blush Pink Storage Box with Gold Handles
    A sturdy, elegant organizer that doubles as a stylish home décor piece or keepsake box.
  2. Soft Pink and White Throw Blanket
    Ultra-plush blanket with a cozy design — perfect for snuggling on the couch or adding a soft touch to any room.
  3. Floral Spiral Journal & Matching Pen
    A charming pink floral notebook for jotting thoughts, dreams, or daily reflections.
  4. Pink Sparkle Jewelry/Accessory Box
    Small and elegant storage for jewelry or trinkets, with a shimmering design that adds a bit of glam to your vanity.
  5. Colette Thermal Tumblers (Set of 2)
    Beautifully patterned insulated tumblers that keep your drinks hot or cold — stylish and practical for everyday use.
  6. Bath & Body Works “Champagne Toast” Foaming Hand Soap
    A sweet, bubbly scent that adds a touch of luxury to any sink.
  7. Facial Cleansing Wipes (Rose Scent)
    Refreshing wipes for a quick and gentle cleanse, ideal for travel or bedtime.
  8. Cozy Pink Socks
    Soft and fluffy, these socks are like a hug for your feet — a must-have for pampering days at home.
  9. Eye Mask & Spa Set
    A soothing lavender-infused gel eye mask to help relax and refresh tired eyes.
  10. Pink Decorative Candle
    Lightly scented candle with an elegant design — creates a calming atmosphere for relaxation.
  11. Bamboo Shampoo Bar
    Eco-friendly haircare option enriched with bamboo extract for soft, shiny hair.
  12. Facial Sheet Mask
    Hydrating and rejuvenating — a little spa treatment you can enjoy at home.
  13. Cosmetic Storage Organizer (2-Tier Acrylic Box)
    Clear and stackable, perfect for keeping makeup, jewelry, or skincare products neatly organized.
  14. Pink Decorative Mirror or Compact
    Small, round, and sparkly — great for your purse or vanity touch-ups.


