“Close the Golden Gap” Silent Auction Fundraiser

About this event
Contributes to the overall fund and supports this growing effort.
o 6 general admission tickets to your reserved table
o 6 complimentary drink tickets (1 per guest)
o Shout-outs and recognition throughout the event
o Mentions on social media
o Logo on all event marketing materials
Contributes to the overall fund and supports this growing effort.
o 6 general admission tickets to your reserved table
o 8 complimentary drink tickets (~1-2 per guest)
o Shout-outs and recognition throughout the event
o Mentions on social media
o Logo on all event marketing materials
Contributes to the overall fund and supports this growing effort.
o 8 general admission tickets to your reserved table
o 16 complimentary drink tickets (2 per guest)
o Shout-outs and recognition throughout the event
o Mentions on social media
o Logo on all event marketing materials
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!