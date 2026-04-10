Golden Gap Foundation

Hosted by

Golden Gap Foundation

About this event

“Close the Golden Gap” Silent Auction Fundraiser

6968 S 700 W

Midvale, UT 84047, USA

General Admission
$20
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Bronze Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Contributes to the overall fund and supports this growing effort.


o   6 general admission tickets to your reserved table

o   6 complimentary drink tickets (1 per guest)

o   Shout-outs and recognition throughout the event

o   Mentions on social media 

o   Logo on all event marketing materials


Silver Sponsor
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Contributes to the overall fund and supports this growing effort.


o   6 general admission tickets to your reserved table

o   8 complimentary drink tickets (~1-2 per guest)

o   Shout-outs and recognition throughout the event

o   Mentions on social media 

o   Logo on all event marketing materials

Gold Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Contributes to the overall fund and supports this growing effort.


o   8 general admission tickets to your reserved table

o   16 complimentary drink tickets (2 per guest)

o   Shout-outs and recognition throughout the event

o   Mentions on social media 

o   Logo on all event marketing materials

Add a donation for Golden Gap Foundation

$

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