Close to Home 's Decade of Difference Silent Auction

Microcurrent facials offer a remarkable, all-natural facelift, delivering visible results right before your eyes. They effectively diminish inflammation and revitalize your skin's radiance. They also work wonders by unblocking the lymph fluid channels in your face and promoting long-lasting effects through collagen stimulation.
Total Value: $150
Donated by Graceful Healing Arts
Private Acupuncture Session:
60-minute session by Nourish Healing Collective. These sessions occur in a private room on a massage table. They are often accompanied by other helpful techniques such as acupressure, moxabustion, cupping and Gua Sha. Each acupuncture practitioner at Nourish brings her own special gifts and techniques to her patients. She may also suggest a lifestyle enhancement or an herbal remedy that can help to further your treatment goals.
Craniosacral Therapy Session:
Bodywork and massage offer myriad benefits for both the body and mind. Not only do they help to alleviate muscle tension and soreness, but they also promote relaxation and reduce stress levels. Regular massage therapy can also improve circulation, enhance flexibility, and boost the immune system. Moreover, bodywork and massage can contribute to better posture, increased energy levels, and a greater well-being. Book your session now and embark on a journey towards improved health and vitality.
Community Sound Bath Pass:
Healing through frequency. Reset your nervous system and restore your body with this community sound bath.
Total Value: $340
Donate by Nourish Healing Collective
A design consultation for one room in your home: One-on-one design consultations are best suited for those who need general direction but are comfortable selecting their products and materials or don’t have the budget for complete design services. Chelsea will visit you in person (or virtually) during the consultation. She will discuss any questions regarding your space, such as rug sizes, paint colors, furniture placement, what to keep/donate, where to shop, and more. Consultations typically last one hour.
Blue Cypress Botanicals Handcrafted Goods: Beautiful handmade broom
Heart & Hearth Basket:
"Fall in Love" custom-made jewelry, trinket tray and water bottle.
Value: $360
Donated by:
Chelsea Evans Interiors, Chelsea Evans Interiors
Blue Cypress Botanicals, BLUE CYPRESS BOTANICALS
Glitter & Spice Creations
Movado Stainless steel case with a two-tone (silver-tone and yellow gold ion-plated) stainless steel bracelet. Unidirectional rotating yellow gold ion-plated bezel with an inlaid green aluminium ring. Green dial with luminous black hands and dot hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Quartz movement. Scratch-resistant sapphire crystal. Pull/push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 43 mm. Deployment clasp with a push-button release. Water resistant to 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Heritage Series. Casual watch style. Movado Heritage Quartz Green Dial.
Value:$995
Donated by Gurinsky's Fine Jewelry
Everything you need for the perfect party!
-3X5 Custom Painted Banner
-1 Dozen Custom Cookies
-1 Hour Face Painting for Event
- 2 Hour 360 photo booth rental
Total Value: $300
Donated be Lalaland Events
1 45-minute outdoor photography session with Kirsten Renae Photography. Just in time for the holidays!
Value: $150
Donated by Kristen Renae Photography
Enjoy the fun of Fiesta Texas!
Gift Basket includes:
- 2 tickets to the park
- 2 beer/soda koozies
- Tweety Bird Stuffed animal
- Six Flags Lunch Box
- Six Flags insulated cup
-Wonder Woman souvenir
Total Value: $140
Donated by Fiesta Texas
Stay at home, turn on a movie and enjoy some board games with your friends and family! Everything you need is in this basket.
Basket includes:
- San Antonio Monopoly
- Uno
- Guess the Gibberish
- Headbandz
- Go Fish
- Murder Mystery, Murder at the Disco
- Rico Butter Popcorn
- Rico Cheddar Popcorn
- Rico Nachos Party Pack
- Peanut M&M's
- Sour Patch
- $25 Dominoes Gift Card
Total Value: $120
Donated by Judith Andrade and Marcie Ramsey
Enjoy 2 custom paintings of San Antonio by Tavia Manners and a gift card for 4 to Rosario's! Gift card includes 1 shared appetizer, 4 entrees and one round of Rosario's Hand Shaken Margaritas.
Total Value: $225
Donated by Rosarios ComidaMex
Rosario Comiodamex Bar | Bold Flavors. Iconic San Antonio Vibes.
Tavia Manners
Treat yourself and friends to two bottles of local wine from Re-rooted, an electric wine opener kit, two handmade glass blown wine glasses from Mexico, and four pairs of earrings.
Total Value: $275
Donated by Dezynr and Dacey Werba
Treat your furry friend to the ultimate experience with this deluxe dog-lover’s bundle! Enjoy a basket of premium treats, training tools, and handmade bandanas — plus a one-hour training and consultation session from Rescued Mutts and Us.
You’ll also receive a basket of goodies from Wag Time Boutique, a new locally owned pet shop offering high-quality treats and supplies your pup will love.
Total Value: $300
Donated by Wag Time Boutique
Wag Time Boutique – Making tails wag together!
Rescued Mutts and Us
1 Hour Photography Session (individual or family), 30+ edited images, and optional outfit change. Perfect for holiday cards or wedding announcements!
Value: $300
Donated by Mia Olea Garza
Looking for a gift for yourself or a perfect Christmas gift? These Hair care bundles by Holly Sanders and Kevin Murphy.
1 Ready, Set, Repair
1 Va Va Volume
Total Value: $242
Donated by Hair By Roxi
Take home one of the centerpieces!
Take home one of the centerpieces!
Take home one of the centerpieces!
Take home one of the centerpieces!
Take home one of the centerpieces!
Take home one of the centerpieces!
Take home one of the centerpieces!
Take home one of the centerpieces!
Take home one of the centerpieces!
Take home one of the centerpieces!
Take home one of the centerpieces!
Take home one of the centerpieces!
Take home one of the centerpieces!
Take home one of the centerpieces!
Take home one of the centerpieces!
Take home one of the centerpieces!
Take home one of the centerpieces!
Take home one of the centerpieces!
Take home one of the centerpieces!
Take home one of the centerpieces!
