Close to Home 's Decade of Difference Silent Auction

Private Acupuncture Session:

60-minute session by Nourish Healing Collective. These sessions occur in a private room on a massage table. They are often accompanied by other helpful techniques such as acupressure, moxabustion, cupping and Gua Sha. Each acupuncture practitioner at Nourish brings her own special gifts and techniques to her patients. She may also suggest a lifestyle enhancement or an herbal remedy that can help to further your treatment goals.





Craniosacral Therapy Session:

Bodywork and massage offer myriad benefits for both the body and mind. Not only do they help to alleviate muscle tension and soreness, but they also promote relaxation and reduce stress levels. Regular massage therapy can also improve circulation, enhance flexibility, and boost the immune system. Moreover, bodywork and massage can contribute to better posture, increased energy levels, and a greater well-being. Book your session now and embark on a journey towards improved health and vitality.





Community Sound Bath Pass:

Healing through frequency. Reset your nervous system and restore your body with this community sound bath.





Total Value: $340

