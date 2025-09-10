American Legacy Theatre

Hosted by

American Legacy Theatre

About this event

Clos(in)g — Full Staged Reading

Location TBD (Cincy area)

General Admission
$25

Less than 10% of ALT's operating budget comes from ticket sales. Please consider adding a donation today.

Group Rate (4+ Tix)
$20

Buy four (4) or more tickets and SAVE 20% on each ticket.

Youth or Student
$15
Family & Friend Supporter
$75
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Two (2) Tickets and special recognition as a proud supporter of American Legacy Theatre in the production program.

Empowering Voices for Equity Champion
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Two (2) Tickets and special recognition as a champion of American Legacy Theatre and equity in the production program, our website, and advertising.

Add a donation for American Legacy Theatre

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!