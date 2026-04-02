Cloud Security Alliance Lehigh Valley Sponsors

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About the memberships
Valid until July 7, 2027
As a Premier member, you include the logo on all events, LinkedIn features, intro spots at ALL events, and priority for 2 speaking presentations per year.
Valid until July 7, 2027
As an advocate member, you include the logo on all events, LinkedIn features, and intro spots at 2 events, and you receive priority for 1 speaking presentation per year.
Valid until July 7, 2027
As a supporting partner, you include logo visibility at all CSALV events and featured shout-outs on our LinkedIn Page and Group.
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