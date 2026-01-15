Clover LEAF's 40th Anniversary Annual Gala Silent Auction

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1335 Armstrong Rd, Belmont, NC 28012, USA or CSD District Office
Starting bid
Must be in attendance at the GALA (and 21 years old) to win.
Gift Basket that includes:
(1) 750mL Sweet Tea Vodka
(1) 750mL Salted Caramel Whiskey
(1) 750mL Passionberry Tequila
(6) 50mL Sweet Tea Vodka
(6) 50mL Salted Caramel Whiskey
(6) 50mL Passionberry Tequila
(1) Full Size Candle
(2) Southern Edge Custom Whiskey Glasses
(1) Pack of Beef Jerky
(1) Box of M&Ms
(1) Bag of Banana Chips
(1) Hershey Bar- Milk Chocolate
(1) Bag of Werthers- Caramel
(1) Dubai Chocolate Bar
(1)Lindt White Chocolate Bar
(1) Ghirardelli Bar -Caramel
(1) KitKat Bar
(1) Tom & Luke Value Pack Snacka Balls
(1) Sanders Small Batch Wonders - Dark Chocolate
(1) Roasted Whole Cashews
(12)Southern Edge Coasters
Valued at $200.
Starting bid
This beautiful antique mirror would be an excellent piece to decorate your home or office.
Starting bid
Enjoy a gift basket themed around local author, Pam Olivieri's, book Pappy's Butterfly.
1 Signed Hardback Book
1 Activity Book
3 Bracelets
2 Charms
1 Pencil Bag
1 Set of Butterfly Wings
1 Window Hanging
1 Journal
1 Pack of Tattoos
2 Bookmarks
2 Pencils
1 Box of Crayons
Valued at $80
Starting bid
Hippo Turf Lawn Care
4 Professional lawn applications (up to 8,000 sq ft)
Fertilization & Weed Control
Healthier, Greener Lawn with Consistent Results
$400 value
The winner should call Will Hall at 803-810-1145 to schedule the consultation and service.
Starting bid
Enjoy a visit to the spa with this $100 gift certificate.
Starting bid
For the Golfer
Dozen Pro V1 Golf Balls
Titleist Hat
2 Player Towels
Water Bottle
Value $135
Starting bid
Have Purple Cow Painting paint that room that you have been wanting to get painted!
Father/Son and veteran owned
Licensed and insured
They will set your mooo’d!
Good for one 10x10 room. $300 value
Starting bid
Enjoy some Hoagies with this $150 gift card to Lee's Hoagie House
Starting bid
Enjoy a 60 minute massage at Zenergy Massage Therapy with this gift certificate.
Starting bid
Try out two of Lake Wylie's favorite pizza restaurants with these gift certificates valued at $70.
Starting bid
Echo Boutique $25 gift certificate and a candle.
Starting bid
$25 gift certificate - Brick & Mortar
$25 gift certificate - Parkin' Latte
Coffee Mugs by Kara's Kreations
Starting bid
$25 gift certificate to The Soda Lab
Starting bid
Southtown Wake Park
Aqua Park Party for 12 People
Includes a merchandise bag, t-shirt and stickers.
$200 value
Starting bid
Must be in attendance at the GALA (and 21 years old) to win.
Make yourself cocktails with this fantastic gift basket full of everything you need.
Starting bid
This bundles a sash for each of the following:
Winter
Valentine's Day
St Patrick's Day
Easter
Spring
Summer
July 4th
Fall Thanksgiving
Christmas
$350 Value
Starting bid
Valued at $50
Starting bid
Valued at $140
Starting bid
Valued at $125
Starting bid
2 gift certificates for Wendy's Pies
Valued $60-$70
Starting bid
Enjoy a baby blanket crocheted by our very own Dr Catherine Myrick
Starting bid
Enjoy a baby blanket crocheted by our very own Dr Catherine Myrick
Starting bid
$100 Courtney's BBQ
$50 Aull Turkey Farm
Starting bid
Nascar Hall of Fame Gift Package
6 tickets for general admission including simulator day pass
Autographed Plaque
Die-Cast Model
Autographed mini helmet
Starting bid
Scooter's Coffee Gift Baset
Starting bid
Grilling Basket Donated by Southern Custom Grilling Basket
Starting bid
Starting bid
PetSense Gift Baset
includes $25 gift certificate
Starting bid
Tidal Wave One Year Membership
Valued at $549
Starting bid
Rejuvenate at Lake Wylie Facial & Skincare Package
Valued at $300
Starting bid
YMCA Upper Palmetto 12 Month Family Membership
Value - $1240
Starting bid
Starting bid
One night rental of the Tiny House at Camelot Meadows
Starting bid
Starting bid
Lifetime Couple's Membership to The Pharmacy Speakeasy
Value $400
Starting bid
Starting bid
Must be in attendance at the GALA (and 21 years old) to win.
Starting bid
Clemson Gift Basket including apparel, a Clemson basketball, and National Champion Coca Cola
Starting bid
Alta gift bag includes:
Toms sherpa and leather duffel bag ($98 value)
“Laugh Like Lucy” Plush Robe, one size ($68.95 value)
Robe reads on back: "Dress Like Coco, Live Like Jackie, Act like Aubrey, Laugh Like Lucy”
Starting bid
“Feminine Soul,” 2016
Artist Margaret Ann Matich-Kaney 1950-2020
Ink with Gouache on Handmade Amate Bark Paper, 29 x 36 x 1 inches framed.
A textured, earth-toned surface is subtly sketched into the outline of a seated female
figure, her body suggested by cracked, stone-like forms rather than solid contours, while
long, dark hair cascades from a bowed head, evoking quiet introspection and
vulnerability as if she is emerging from or dissolving back into the rock that contains her.
Starting bid
Artist Margaret Ann Matich-Kaney 1950-2020
Gouache on Handmade Amate Bark Paper, 11 x 11 x 1 inches framed.
A softly textured field of muted earth tones fills the composition, its layered, fibrous
surface suggesting shifting clouds or worn stone, while an irregular, pale band cuts
horizontally across the lower portion like a horizon of light, evoking a quiet,
contemplative space that hints at an inner, spiritual landscape.
Starting bid
Must be in attendance at the GALA (and 21 years old) to win.
Private In Home Wine Sampling for up to 12 people for 90 minutes
Value $300
Starting bid
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