Clover Leaders For Educational Advancement Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Clover Leaders For Educational Advancement Foundation Inc

About this event

Sales closed

Clover LEAF's 40th Anniversary Annual Gala Silent Auction

Pick-up location

1335 Armstrong Rd, Belmont, NC 28012, USA or CSD District Office

Southern Edge Fine Spirits Gift basket item
Southern Edge Fine Spirits Gift basket item
Southern Edge Fine Spirits Gift basket
$25

Starting bid

Must be in attendance at the GALA (and 21 years old) to win.

Gift Basket that includes:

(1) 750mL Sweet Tea Vodka

(1) 750mL Salted Caramel Whiskey 

(1) 750mL Passionberry Tequila 

(6) 50mL Sweet Tea Vodka

(6) 50mL Salted Caramel Whiskey 

(6) 50mL  Passionberry Tequila 

(1) Full Size Candle

(2) Southern Edge Custom Whiskey Glasses

(1) Pack of Beef Jerky

(1) Box of M&Ms

(1) Bag of Banana Chips

(1) Hershey Bar- Milk Chocolate 

(1) Bag of Werthers- Caramel

(1) Dubai Chocolate Bar

(1)Lindt White Chocolate Bar

(1) Ghirardelli Bar -Caramel 

(1) KitKat Bar

(1) Tom & Luke Value Pack Snacka Balls

(1) Sanders Small Batch Wonders - Dark Chocolate 

(1) Roasted Whole Cashews

(12)Southern Edge Coasters 


Valued at $200.

Antique Mirror item
Antique Mirror
$10

Starting bid

This beautiful antique mirror would be an excellent piece to decorate your home or office.

Local Author - Pappy's Butterfly Gift Basket item
Local Author - Pappy's Butterfly Gift Basket
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy a gift basket themed around local author, Pam Olivieri's, book Pappy's Butterfly.

1 Signed Hardback Book

1 Activity Book

3 Bracelets

2 Charms

1 Pencil Bag

1 Set of Butterfly Wings

1 Window Hanging

1 Journal

1 Pack of Tattoos

2 Bookmarks

2 Pencils

1 Box of Crayons

Valued at $80

Hippo Turf Lawn Care item
Hippo Turf Lawn Care
$75

Starting bid

Hippo Turf Lawn Care

4 Professional lawn applications (up to 8,000 sq ft)


Fertilization & Weed Control


Healthier, Greener Lawn with Consistent Results

$400 value


The winner should call Will Hall at 803-810-1145 to schedule the consultation and service.



Sensations Massage & Spa $100 Gift Certificate item
Sensations Massage & Spa $100 Gift Certificate
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy a visit to the spa with this $100 gift certificate.

Titleist Gift Package item
Titleist Gift Package
$25

Starting bid

For the Golfer

Dozen Pro V1 Golf Balls

Titleist Hat

2 Player Towels

Water Bottle


Value $135

Purple Cow Painting - 10x10 room item
Purple Cow Painting - 10x10 room
$50

Starting bid

Have Purple Cow Painting paint that room that you have been wanting to get painted!


Father/Son and veteran owned

Licensed and insured

They will set your mooo’d!


Good for one 10x10 room. $300 value

Lee's Hoagie House Gift Card item
Lee's Hoagie House Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy some Hoagies with this $150 gift card to Lee's Hoagie House

Zenergy Massage Therapy item
Zenergy Massage Therapy
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy a 60 minute massage at Zenergy Massage Therapy with this gift certificate.

Pizza Pizza item
Pizza Pizza
$10

Starting bid

Try out two of Lake Wylie's favorite pizza restaurants with these gift certificates valued at $70.

Echo Boutique item
Echo Boutique
$5

Starting bid

Echo Boutique $25 gift certificate and a candle.

Coffee Coffee Cofffee item
Coffee Coffee Cofffee
$10

Starting bid

$25 gift certificate - Brick & Mortar

$25 gift certificate - Parkin' Latte

Coffee Mugs by Kara's Kreations

The Soda Lab item
The Soda Lab
$5

Starting bid

$25 gift certificate to The Soda Lab

Aqua Park Party for 12 people item
Aqua Park Party for 12 people
$25

Starting bid

Southtown Wake Park

Aqua Park Party for 12 People

Includes a merchandise bag, t-shirt and stickers.


$200 value

Liquor Gift Baset item
Liquor Gift Baset
$25

Starting bid

Must be in attendance at the GALA (and 21 years old) to win.

Make yourself cocktails with this fantastic gift basket full of everything you need.

Wreath Sash Bundle by Pecan Wheat item
Wreath Sash Bundle by Pecan Wheat item
Wreath Sash Bundle by Pecan Wheat
$35

Starting bid

This bundles a sash for each of the following:

Winter

Valentine's Day

St Patrick's Day

Easter

Spring

Summer

July 4th

Fall Thanksgiving

Christmas


$350 Value

Coastal Cottage Gift Bag item
Coastal Cottage Gift Bag
$5

Starting bid

Valued at $50

Southern Willow on Main Gift Baset item
Southern Willow on Main Gift Baset
$15

Starting bid

Valued at $140

Pickin' Clover Gift Baset item
Pickin' Clover Gift Baset item
Pickin' Clover Gift Baset
$10

Starting bid

Valued at $125

2 Wendy's Pies item
2 Wendy's Pies
$10

Starting bid

2 gift certificates for Wendy's Pies


Valued $60-$70

Baby Blanket Crochet by Dr Catherine Myrick item
Baby Blanket Crochet by Dr Catherine Myrick
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy a baby blanket crocheted by our very own Dr Catherine Myrick

Baby Blanket Crochet by Dr Catherine Myrick item
Baby Blanket Crochet by Dr Catherine Myrick
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy a baby blanket crocheted by our very own Dr Catherine Myrick

Meat Bundle item
Meat Bundle item
Meat Bundle item
Meat Bundle
$15

Starting bid

$100 Courtney's BBQ

$50 Aull Turkey Farm

Nascar Hall of Fame Gift Package item
Nascar Hall of Fame Gift Package item
Nascar Hall of Fame Gift Package
$30

Starting bid

Nascar Hall of Fame Gift Package

6 tickets for general admission including simulator day pass

Autographed Plaque

Die-Cast Model

Autographed mini helmet

Scooter's Gift Basket item
Scooter's Gift Basket
$25

Starting bid

Scooter's Coffee Gift Baset

Southern Custom Printing Grilling Basket item
Southern Custom Printing Grilling Basket item
Southern Custom Printing Grilling Basket
$25

Starting bid

Grilling Basket Donated by Southern Custom Grilling Basket

Autographed Dawn Staley item
Autographed Dawn Staley item
Autographed Dawn Staley
$25

Starting bid

PetSense Gift Baset item
PetSense Gift Baset
$10

Starting bid

PetSense Gift Baset

includes $25 gift certificate

Tidal Wave One Year Membership item
Tidal Wave One Year Membership
$100

Starting bid

Tidal Wave One Year Membership


Valued at $549

Rejuvenate Facial & Skincare Package item
Rejuvenate Facial & Skincare Package
$50

Starting bid

Rejuvenate at Lake Wylie Facial & Skincare Package


Valued at $300

YMCA Family Membership item
YMCA Family Membership
$150

Starting bid

YMCA Upper Palmetto 12 Month Family Membership


Value - $1240

$100 Subway Gift Card item
$100 Subway Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Camelot Meadow Tiny House Rental item
Camelot Meadow Tiny House Rental
$20

Starting bid

One night rental of the Tiny House at Camelot Meadows

Carolina Chocolate Company Charcuterie Board item
Carolina Chocolate Company Charcuterie Board
$10

Starting bid

Lifetime Couple's Membership to The Pharmacy Speakeasy item
Lifetime Couple's Membership to The Pharmacy Speakeasy
$100

Starting bid

Lifetime Couple's Membership to The Pharmacy Speakeasy

Value $400

Rise Again Organizing $45 Gift Card item
Rise Again Organizing $45 Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Jack Daniel's Special Edition item
Jack Daniel's Special Edition
$60

Starting bid

Must be in attendance at the GALA (and 21 years old) to win.

Clemson Gift Basket item
Clemson Gift Basket item
Clemson Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

Clemson Gift Basket including apparel, a Clemson basketball, and National Champion Coca Cola

Alta Gift Basket item
Alta Gift Basket
$15

Starting bid

Alta gift bag includes:

Toms sherpa and leather duffel bag ($98 value)

“Laugh Like Lucy” Plush Robe, one size ($68.95 value)

 Robe reads on back: "Dress Like Coco, Live Like Jackie, Act like Aubrey, Laugh Like Lucy” 

“Feminine Soul,” 2016 item
“Feminine Soul,” 2016
$50

Starting bid

“Feminine Soul,” 2016

Artist Margaret Ann Matich-Kaney 1950-2020

Ink with Gouache on Handmade Amate Bark Paper, 29 x 36 x 1 inches framed.

A textured, earth-toned surface is subtly sketched into the outline of a seated female

figure, her body suggested by cracked, stone-like forms rather than solid contours, while

long, dark hair cascades from a bowed head, evoking quiet introspection and

vulnerability as if she is emerging from or dissolving back into the rock that contains her.

“Eye of the Spirit” 2015 item
“Eye of the Spirit” 2015
$30

Starting bid

Artist Margaret Ann Matich-Kaney 1950-2020

Gouache on Handmade Amate Bark Paper, 11 x 11 x 1 inches framed.

A softly textured field of muted earth tones fills the composition, its layered, fibrous

surface suggesting shifting clouds or worn stone, while an irregular, pale band cuts

horizontally across the lower portion like a horizon of light, evoking a quiet,

contemplative space that hints at an inner, spiritual landscape.

Wine Sampling Experience item
Wine Sampling Experience
$50

Starting bid

Must be in attendance at the GALA (and 21 years old) to win.


Private In Home Wine Sampling for up to 12 people for 90 minutes


Value $300

Handmade Quilt item
Handmade Quilt item
Handmade Quilt
$20

Starting bid

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