Cloverlea Foundation's shop

Andrew Boyd Claytor III (Com ’49 A/M) of Bedford County, Virginia, died May 23, 2009. He served in the US Navy during World War II. Mr. Claytor was the owner and operator of Southern Flavoring Company, Holiday Company and their subsidiary corporations. He was a founding director of Liberty Bank of Bedford and Giftco Inc. of Chicago. He also owned and operated Cloverlea farm in Bedford County, which was donated to Lynchburg College and is now the Claytor Nature Center.