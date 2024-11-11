Cloverlea Foundation's shop

Andrew Boyd Claytor III (Com ’49 A/M) of Bedford County, Virginia, died May 23, 2009. He served in the US Navy during World War II. Mr. Claytor was the owner and operator of Southern Flavoring Company, Holiday Company and their subsidiary corporations. He was a founding director of Liberty Bank of Bedford and Giftco Inc. of Chicago. He also owned and operated Cloverlea farm in Bedford County, which was donated to Lynchburg College and is now the Claytor Nature Center.
Plantable wildflower-seeded blank notecard and recycled paper envelope. Features image of the reflecting pool at the Cloverlea farmhouse overlooking the Peaks of Otter mountains, and a description of the paper on the back.
The annual Cloverlea Calendar will be a desktop size spiral calendar, featuring pictures from Claytor Nature Center and Peaksville Place. Descriptions of each image will include history and interesting facts about the location shown. Each month will also highlight any events of note for our Cloverlea Foundation programming and commemorations. This is a pre-order item; calendars will be available or shipped by 12/20/24.
Cloverlea Foundation sticker decal for your reusable water bottle, or wherever you'd like!
Whether you add this sign to a flower bed, or your road bank, help us promote Cloverlea Foundation, and protect the pollinators! $10 of this purchase helps support the Foundation's efforts as a donation!
Engraved tree-cookie ornament with wood sourced from Peaksville Place.
Assorted plants from PREAM, one of our community partners. $4 is the starting price; for plants with a higher price, please add larger quantity.
Shop items from our Cloverlea Creative members! Many of these pieces were donated to Cloverlea Foundation, or a portion of the sale goes to us! Starting price is $20; please add quantity for higher-priced items.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!