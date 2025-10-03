Cloverlea History around the Holidays

Explore the gardens at the Farmhouse, enjoy the views, go on a hike on a nearby trail, and join a guided tour at the small family Cemetery on the property. In the great room of the farmhouse, enjoy refreshments from Hopwood & LaRue Catering. Enjoy music from Riddle on the Harp (2-3p)
Explore with a full farmhouse history tour! Walk through the Cloverlea Farmhouse and hear about the history of the house and land from UL History students, including some historical artifacts from the property. $20/family
While on the tour of the farmhouse, stop for a family portrait and receive a high-quality digital image (delivered soon after the event). $5/portrait
