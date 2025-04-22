Clover's Cat Club Monthly Sponsorship

Sponsor the veterinary care for one cat each month and help them on their journey to a forever home. As a Catnip Club member, you’ll receive a personalized e-postcard featuring your sponsored cat, along with a shoutout in one of our social media cat updates—highlighting your name or business as a valued supporter. The opportunity to host adoption events at your location is also included! Clover’s Cat Club will provide volunteers, cats, enclosures, and all necessary supplies. On-site adoptions will be available, pending application approval.
Silver Tier AKA Whisker Warriors
$250
Renews monthly
Support the care of two adult cats or an entire litter of kittens with this impactful sponsorship tier. As a Whisker Warrior, you’ll receive all the benefits of the Catnip Club—plus the special opportunity to name two cats or an entire litter!
Gold Tier AKA Purrfect Partners
$500
Renews monthly
Take your impact to the next level by becoming a Purrfect Partner. This tier includes all the benefits from the Catnip Club and Whisker Warriors levels—plus your name, business, or logo will be featured in our quarterly newsletter which is shared with our growing community of cat lovers and supporters.
Platinum Tier AKA Clover's Champions
$1,000
Renews monthly
Join our inner circle of rescue heroes as a Clover’s Champion. This premium tier includes all previous benefits, plus some extra-special perks: receive an exclusive Clover’s branded Yeti tumbler, enjoy a monthly sponsor spotlight on our social media platforms, and be recognized on the Platinum-Level Donor Wall at our shelter as a standout supporter.
Diamond Tier AKA Legacy Pawtners
$2,500
Renews monthly
Leave a lasting legacy with the highest level of support. As a Legacy Pawtner, you’ll receive all previous sponsorship benefits, plus premier recognition on the Diamond-Level Donor Wall at our shelter. Your business logo will also be featured on official Clover’s apparel and included on Clover’s event materials—showcasing your commitment to animal rescue throughout our community.
