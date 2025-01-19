eventClosed

Clover's Cat Club Merch

$

Shipping item
Shipping
$5
We offer free local delivery! If you live more than 30 minutes from McLean County, please add a $5 shipping fee to your cart.
Clover's Logo T-shirt item
Clover's Logo T-shirt
$20
Available Colors: Sand, Light Blue, and Black Available Sizes: Small, Medium, Large, XL, 2XL, and 3XL *We are able to accommodate larger and smaller sizes! Please send us an email at [email protected] to order a different size than is listed. The best-selling Gildan softstyle tee is a staple every wardrobe should have. The shirt is made of durable cotton fabric and has a double-stitched bottom hem and sleeves. This shirt is long-lasting enough to become an everyday favorite! Solid colors are 100% ring-spun cotton Fabric weight: 4.5 oz/yd² (153 g/m²) Regular fit Tubular construction Shoulder-to-shoulder taping Quarter-turned to avoid crease down the center Blank product sourced from Bangladesh, Nicaragua, Honduras, Dominican Republic, Haiti or Guatemala
Thiccosaurus Rex T-Shirt item
Thiccosaurus Rex T-Shirt
$20
Available Colors: Purple, Black, and Military Green Available Sizes: Small, Medium, Large, XL, 2XL, and 3XL *We are able to accommodate larger and smaller sizes! Please send us an email at [email protected] to order a different size than is listed. The best-selling Gildan softstyle tee is a staple every wardrobe should have. The shirt is made of durable cotton fabric and has a double-stitched bottom hem and sleeves. This shirt is long-lasting enough to become an everyday favorite! Solid colors are 100% ring-spun cotton Fabric weight: 4.5 oz/yd² (153 g/m²) Regular fit Tubular construction Shoulder-to-shoulder taping Quarter-turned to avoid crease down the center Blank product sourced from Bangladesh, Nicaragua, Honduras, Dominican Republic, Haiti or Guatemala
Life Sucks, Cats Help T-Shirt item
Life Sucks, Cats Help T-Shirt
$20
Available Colors: Irish Green, Royal Blue, and Cardinal Red Available Sizes: Small, Medium, Large, XL, 2XL, and 3XL *We are able to accommodate larger and smaller sizes! Please send us an email at [email protected] to order a different size than is listed. The best-selling Gildan softstyle tee is a staple every wardrobe should have. The shirt is made of durable cotton fabric and has a double-stitched bottom hem and sleeves. This shirt is long-lasting enough to become an everyday favorite! Solid colors are 100% ring-spun cotton Fabric weight: 4.5 oz/yd² (153 g/m²) Regular fit Tubular construction Shoulder-to-shoulder taping Quarter-turned to avoid crease down the center Blank product sourced from Bangladesh, Nicaragua, Honduras, Dominican Republic, Haiti or Guatemala
Rolling Fatties T-Shirt item
Rolling Fatties T-Shirt
$20
Available Colors: Sport Grey, Natural, and Light Blue Available Sizes: Small, Medium, Large, XL, 2XL, and 3XL *We are able to accommodate larger and smaller sizes! Please send us an email at [email protected] to order a different size than is listed. The best-selling Gildan softstyle tee is a staple every wardrobe should have. The shirt is made of durable cotton fabric and has a double-stitched bottom hem and sleeves. This shirt is long-lasting enough to become an everyday favorite! Solid colors are 100% ring-spun cotton Fabric weight: 4.5 oz/yd² (153 g/m²) Regular fit Tubular construction Shoulder-to-shoulder taping Quarter-turned to avoid crease down the center Blank product sourced from Bangladesh, Nicaragua, Honduras, Dominican Republic, Haiti or Guatemala
Clover's Logo Long Sleeve Shirt item
Clover's Logo Long Sleeve Shirt
$25
Available Colors: Maroon, Forest Green, and Indigo Available Sizes: Small, Medium, Large, XL, and 2XL *We are able to accommodate larger and smaller sizes! Please send us an email at [email protected] to order a different size than is listed. With its classic and regular fit, this Unisex Long Sleeve Shirt is a true wardrobe essential. It'll look great on its own or layered under a jacket and will be perfect for a relaxed and casual setting. 100% cotton Fabric weight: 6.0 oz./yd.² (203.43 g/m²) Classic fit with long sleeves and rib cuffs Pre-shrunk jersey knit Seamless double-needle ⅞ ″ (2.2 cm) collar Double-needle bottom hem Taped neck and shoulders Quarter-turned to avoid crease down the middle Blank product sourced from Honduras, Haiti, or Nicaragua
Clover's Logo Crewneck Sweatshirt item
Clover's Logo Crewneck Sweatshirt
$30
Available Colors: Army Green, Light Blue, and Maroon Available Sizes: Small, Medium, Large, XL, and 2XL *We are able to accommodate larger and smaller sizes! Please send us an email at [email protected] to order a different size than is listed. Say hi to the go-to choice for versatile comfort! Made from 50% cotton and 50% polyester, this sweatshirt offers softness, warmth, and enduring quality. Air-jet spun yarn ensures a gentle touch on your skin, while the quarter-turned design keeps it crease-free. 50% cotton, 50% polyester Fabric weight: 8.0 oz/yd² (271 g/m²) Pre-shrunk 1x1 athletic rib-knit collar with spandex Air-jet spun yarn with a soft feel Double-needle stitched collar, shoulders, armholes, cuffs, and hem Quarter-turned to avoid crease down the middle Blank product sourced from Nicaragua, El Salvador or Honduras
Clover's Logo Hoodie item
Clover's Logo Hoodie
$32.50
Available Colors: Light Grey, Charcoal, and Light Blue Available Sizes: Small, Medium, Large, XL, 2XL, and 3XL *We are able to accommodate larger and smaller sizes! Please send us an email at [email protected] to order a different size than is listed. With a large front pouch pocket and drawstrings in a matching color, this Unisex Heavy Blend Hoodie is a sure crowd-favorite. It’s soft, stylish, and perfect for cooler evenings. 50% pre-shrunk cotton, 50% polyester Fabric weight: 8.0 oz./yd.² (271.25 g/m²) Air-jet spun yarn with a soft feel and reduced pilling Double-lined hood with matching drawcord Quarter-turned body to avoid crease down the middle 1 × 1 athletic rib-knit cuffs and waistband with spandex Front pouch pocket Double-needle stitched collar, shoulders, armholes, cuffs, and hem Blank product sourced from Bangladesh, Nicaragua, Honduras or El Salvador
Clover's Logo Zip-Up Hoodie item
Clover's Logo Zip-Up Hoodie
$35
Available Colors: Carolina Blue, Black, and Light Grey Available Sizes: Small, Medium, Large, XL, and 2XL *We are able to accommodate larger and smaller sizes! Please send us an email at [email protected] to order a different size than is listed. Made from soft fleece inside and outside, the Unisex Heavy Blend Zip Hoodie combines functionality and style. This hoodie has a premium-feel metal zipper, front pockets, and overlapped fabric for seamless full front printing. 50% cotton, 50% polyester Fabric weight: 8 oz/yd² (271 g/m²) Yarn diameter: 20 singles Soft fleece fabric inside and outside Air-jet spun yarn for reduced piling Regular fit Metal zipper Front pouch pockets Unlined hood with color-matched drawcord Overlapped fabric across zipper Double-needle stitching at shoulders, armholes, neck, waistband, and cuffs Safety Green: Compliant with ANSI/ISEA 107 Blank products sourced from Honduras and El Salvador
Youth T-Shirt item
Youth T-Shirt
$15
Available Colors: Royal Blue, Charcoal, and Red Available Sizes: Youth XS, Youth Small, Youth Medium, Youth Large, and Youth XL The best-selling Gildan softstyle tee is a staple every wardrobe should have. The shirt is made of durable cotton fabric and has a double-stitched bottom hem and sleeves. This shirt is long-lasting enough to become an everyday favorite! Solid colors are 100% ring-spun cotton Fabric weight: 4.5 oz/yd² (153 g/m²) Regular fit Tubular construction Shoulder-to-shoulder taping Quarter-turned to avoid crease down the center Blank product sourced from Bangladesh, Nicaragua, Honduras, Dominican Republic, Haiti or Guatemala

