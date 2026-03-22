Clovers Pig Preserve

Offered by

Clovers Pig Preserve

About this shop

Clover’s Pig Preserve Tote Bags

Smart.Social.Sentient. Tote (Local Pickup) item
Smart.Social.Sentient. Tote (Local Pickup) item
Smart.Social.Sentient. Tote (Local Pickup) item
Smart.Social.Sentient. Tote (Local Pickup)
$15

Local pickup discount price! Ethical and sustainable tote bag. Select your handle color: Green, Black, Blue, White, Yellow, Pink, or Plain. *Please send us an email to let us know your availability for pickup. [email protected]

Smart.Social.Sentient. Tote (Delivery) item
Smart.Social.Sentient. Tote (Delivery) item
Smart.Social.Sentient. Tote (Delivery) item
Smart.Social.Sentient. Tote (Delivery)
$20

Includes delivery in price! Ethical and sustainable tote bag. Select your handle color: Green, Black, Blue, White, Yellow, Pink, or Plain. Please make sure the address you enter is where you would like your bag shipped!

Add a donation for Clovers Pig Preserve

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!