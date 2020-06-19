Clovis Summer Scrimmage 6.19-6.20.26

Clovis Summer Scrimmage 6.19-6.20 2026
Contact Coach Cross - 714-225-5385 or [email protected] with questions
What:
- 6-7 matches with people of similar weight and ability, Food will be provided.
- Each wrestler is responsible for $50 - includes tournament, hotel, food, transportation - Click here to submit payment (or use the QR code)
When:
Friday, June 14 - Meet @ Centennial @ 8am, Compete from 3 pm to approx. 7 pm
Saturday, June 15 - Breakfast served @ 7a, Leave for Buchanan @ 7:15a, Compete from approx. 8am - 12pm, Arrive home approx. 6 pm
Where:
Wrestling
Clovis High School
1055 Fowler Ave, Clovis, CA 93611
Lodging
Hotel Picadilly
2305 W Shaw Ave, Fresno, CA 93711
Clovis Summer Scrimmage 6.19-6.20 2026
Contact Coach Cross - 714-225-5385 or [email protected] with questions
What:
- 6-7 matches with people of similar weight and ability, Food will be provided.
- Each wrestler is responsible for $50 - includes tournament, hotel, food, transportation - Click here to submit payment (or use the QR code)
When:
Friday, June 14 - Meet @ Centennial @ 8am, Compete from 3 pm to approx. 7 pm
Saturday, June 15 - Breakfast served @ 7a, Leave for Buchanan @ 7:15a, Compete from approx. 8am - 12pm, Arrive home approx. 6 pm
Where:
Wrestling
Clovis High School
1055 Fowler Ave, Clovis, CA 93611
Lodging
Hotel Picadilly
2305 W Shaw Ave, Fresno, CA 93711