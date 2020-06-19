Centennial Wrestling Boosters, Inc.

Hosted by

Centennial Wrestling Boosters, Inc.

About this event

Clovis Summer Scrimmage 6.19-6.20.26

1055 Fowler Ave

Clovis, CA 93611, USA

General Admission
$50

Clovis Summer Scrimmage 6.19-6.20 2026

Contact Coach Cross - 714-225-5385 or [email protected] with questions

What:

  • 6-7 matches with people of similar weight and ability, Food will be provided.
  • Each wrestler is responsible for $50 - includes tournament, hotel, food, transportation - Click here  to submit payment (or use the QR code)

When: 

Friday, June 14 - Meet @ Centennial @ 8am, Compete from 3 pm to approx. 7 pm

Saturday, June 15 - Breakfast served @ 7a, Leave for Buchanan @ 7:15a, Compete from approx.  8am - 12pm, Arrive home approx. 6 pm

Where:

Wrestling

Clovis High School

1055 Fowler Ave, Clovis, CA 93611

Lodging

Hotel Picadilly

2305 W Shaw Ave, Fresno, CA 93711

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