Clown Bar by Adam Szymkowicz

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About this event
Standard seating in the audience with a great view of the action inside Clown Bar. Arrive when the bar opens at 7pm (1:30 Sundays) to grab your drink and clown around with us before the main event begins!
Enjoy the show from standard audience seating while directly supporting the artists you see onstage. This ticket includes an added contribution to our Actors Fund, which goes straight to the performers in this production (up to their stipend amount). Arrive when the bar opens at 7pm (1:30 Sundays) to grab your drink and clown around with us before the main event begins!
Take a seat inside Clown Bar itself! These onstage café tables place you right in the middle of the atmosphere, surrounded by the action and energy of the opening variety acts and the play itself. Best enjoyed with friends, sold in small group tables only. Arrive when the bar opens at 7pm (1:30 Sundays) to grab your drink and clown around with us before the main event begins!
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