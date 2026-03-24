Charlotte Roller Derby

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Charlotte Roller Derby

About this event

CLTRD Cosmic Clash

310 N Kings Dr

Charlotte, NC 28204, USA

Advance Adult
$17
Available until May 8
Advance Kid
$11
Available until May 8

Ages 6-12 (5 and under FREE!)

Personalized Shoutout
$10
Available until May 8

Add a personal touch to your Cosmic Clash experience with a live shoutout. Submit a message to celebrate a friend, hype your favorite skater, or promote a small business, and our announcers will read it during the game.

VIP Raffle
$2
Available until May 8

Don't forget to add on a ticket for our VIP Seating Raffle to enter a chance for you and your friends to enjoy the bout in our VIP Seating Area! This VIP experience includes comfy, trackside seating for 6 people, free CLTRD swag, and a photo with the whole team. *Ticket for admission sold separately and required for all. The winner will be selected and announced the day before the event.

Day of Adult
$20
Day of Kid
$14

Ages 6-12 (5 and under FREE!)

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