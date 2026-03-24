CLTRD Cosmic Clash

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About this event
Ages 6-12 (5 and under FREE!)
Add a personal touch to your Cosmic Clash experience with a live shoutout. Submit a message to celebrate a friend, hype your favorite skater, or promote a small business, and our announcers will read it during the game.
Don't forget to add on a ticket for our VIP Seating Raffle to enter a chance for you and your friends to enjoy the bout in our VIP Seating Area! This VIP experience includes comfy, trackside seating for 6 people, free CLTRD swag, and a photo with the whole team. *Ticket for admission sold separately and required for all. The winner will be selected and announced the day before the event.
Ages 6-12 (5 and under FREE!)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!