Human Adventure Corporation

Hosted by

Human Adventure Corporation

About this event

CLU Annual Retreat - “I have called you by name; you are mine” (Is 43:1)

Conception, MO
$180

Date: Friday, February 27 to Sunday, March 1

Location: Conception Abbey

37174 State Hwy VV, Conception, MO 64433, United States

Boston, MA
$180

Date: Friday, March 20 to Sunday, March 22

Location: St. Joseph Retreat Center
43 Green Street, Lynn, MA 01902

Elverson, PA
$180

Date: Friday, March 27 - Sunday, March 29

Location: Saint Mary of Providence Center in Elverson, PA

Indiana, IN
$180

Date: Friday, March 27 - Sunday, March 29

Location: 4605 S. Allendale Dr, Trafalgar, IN, 46181

Add a donation for Human Adventure Corporation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!