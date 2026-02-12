CLU Annual Retreat - “I have called you by name; you are mine” (Is 43:1)

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About this event
Date: Friday, February 27 to Sunday, March 1
Location: Conception Abbey
37174 State Hwy VV, Conception, MO 64433, United States
Date: Friday, March 20 to Sunday, March 22
Location: St. Joseph Retreat Center
43 Green Street, Lynn, MA 01902
Date: Friday, March 27 - Sunday, March 29
Location: Saint Mary of Providence Center in Elverson, PA
Date: Friday, March 27 - Sunday, March 29
Location: 4605 S. Allendale Dr, Trafalgar, IN, 46181
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