Club 22 Sneaker Ball – “Rep Your Set” Edition

Reserve a private table for you and your guests (up to 8 people). This includes event access, light refreshments, and guaranteed group seating. It's perfect for organizations, families, or friend groups. Limited tables are available.

Reserve a private table for you and your guests (up to 8 people). This includes event access, light refreshments, and guaranteed group seating. It's perfect for organizations, families, or friend groups. Limited tables are available.

More details...