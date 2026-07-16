A cream-colored tote bag with a cartoon sun graphic and text is displayed against a pastel checkered background with floral accents.

Offered by

Club 2A

Club 2A Tote Bag

Tote Bag
$10

Carry a little joy wherever you go! 🌞 This adorable canvas tote features our exclusive Club 2A design with a playful retro sunshine, checkerboard accents, and the cheerful phrase, "It's a Good Day to Go to the Club."

Made from durable canvas with sturdy black handles, it's perfect for:

  • 💛 Club 2A events
  • 🛍️ Shopping trips
  • 📚 Books and school supplies
  • 🏖️ Beach or pool days
  • 🎁 A thoughtful gift for Club 2A supporters

Every purchase helps support Club 2A, a nonprofit organization creating meaningful social opportunities and lasting friendships for adults with special needs.

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