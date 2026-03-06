Cottage Cooperative Nursery School

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Cottage Cooperative Nursery School

About this event

CLUB COTTAGE | 2026 Spring Fundraiser

501 Arroyo Square

South Pasadena, CA 91030, USA

All Inclusive!
$45

Includes dinner, dessert, drinks, reusable cup*, photo booth, 3 songs, $10 Lyft credit, and 1 chance to win at the Opportunity Draw!

*Alcohol will only be served in 12 oz reusable aluminum cups. One cup for beer, wine, AND cocktails?! Yes; we're trying to save the planet.

A La Carte: Entry & Dinner Only
$25

Includes dinner, dessert & non-alcoholic drinks

A La Carte: Cup Add On
$10

Includes 12 oz reusable aluminum cup required for alcoholic beverages.


Alcohol will only be served in reusable aluminum cups. One cup for beer, wine, AND cocktails?! Yes; we're trying to save the planet.

A La Carte: Photo Booth Add On
$10

Includes both digital and printed photos!

A La Carte: Club Cottage Jukebox (3 songs)
$10

3 throwback songs of your choice to be added to the CLUB COTTAGE JUKEBOX PLAYLIST! Must be purchased and submitted in advance.

Add a donation for Cottage Cooperative Nursery School

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!