CLUB COTTAGE | 2026 Spring Fundraiser

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About this event
Includes dinner, dessert, drinks, reusable cup*, photo booth, 3 songs, $10 Lyft credit, and 1 chance to win at the Opportunity Draw!
*Alcohol will only be served in 12 oz reusable aluminum cups. One cup for beer, wine, AND cocktails?! Yes; we're trying to save the planet.
Includes dinner, dessert & non-alcoholic drinks
Includes 12 oz reusable aluminum cup required for alcoholic beverages.
Alcohol will only be served in reusable aluminum cups. One cup for beer, wine, AND cocktails?! Yes; we're trying to save the planet.
Includes both digital and printed photos!
3 throwback songs of your choice to be added to the CLUB COTTAGE JUKEBOX PLAYLIST! Must be purchased and submitted in advance.
$
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