Fort Collins Figure Skating Club

Hosted by

Fort Collins Figure Skating Club

About this event

Club Ice at NoCo Week 7/13- 7/18

7900 N Fairgrounds Ave

Fort Collins, CO 80528, USA

Convenience Fee purchasing Club Ice at the Door
$5

Fee for payment of club Ice at the door.

Wednesday July 15th - 4:30 PM - 5:00 PM Club Ice
$8

Club Ice. Non Refundable

Wednesday July 15th - 5:00 PM - 5:30 PM Club Ice
$8

Club Ice - non refundable.

Wednesday July 15th - 5:30 PM - 6:00 PM Club Ice
$8

Club Ice - Non refundable.

Wednesday July 15th - 6:15 PM - 6:45 PM Club Ice
$8

Club Ice. Non Refundable.

Wednesday July 15th - 6:45 PM - 7:15 PM Club Ice
$8

Club Ice. Non Refundable.

Wednesday July 15th - 7:15 PM - 8:00 PM Club Ice
$12

Club Ice. Non Refundable.

Thursday July 16th - 4:30 PM - 5:00 PM Club Ice
$8

Club Ice. Non Refundable

Thursday July 16th - 5:00 PM - 5:30 PM Club Ice
$8

Club Ice. Non Refundable.

Thursday July 16th - 5:30 PM - 6:00 PM Club Ice
$8

Club Ice. Non Refundable

Thursday July 16th - 6:15 PM - 6:45 PM Club Ice
$8

Club Ice. 30 minutes. Non Refundable.

Thursday July 16th - 6:45 PM - 7:30 PM Club Ice
$12

Club Ice. Non Refundable.

Friday July 17th - 10:15 AM - 10:45 AM Club Ice
$8

Club Ice. 45 minutes. Non Refundable.

Friday July 17th - 10:45 AM - 11:15 AM Club Ice
$8

Club Ice. Non Refundable.

Friday July 17th - 11:15 AM - 11:45 AM Club Ice
$8

Club Ice. Non Refundable.

Friday July 17th - 11:45 AM - 12:15 PM Club Ice
$8

Club Ice. Non Refundable.

Friday July 17th - 12:15 PM -12:45 PM Club Ice
$8

Club Ice. Non Refundable.

Friday July 17th - 12:45 PM - 1:15 PM Club Ice
$8

Club Ice. Non Refundable.

Friday July 17th 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM Showcase Drop In
$15

*These are club ice sessions specifically to allow those developing showcase programs, duets, and trios to skate. This session will have the Showcase partition to allow for ice planning and practicing. Lessons can be taken on these sessions

Saturday July 18th 11:00 AM - 11:30 AM Club Ice
$8

Club Ice. Non Refundable.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!