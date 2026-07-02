Club Ice at NoCo Week 7/13- 7/18

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About this event
Fee for payment of club Ice at the door.
Club Ice. Non Refundable
Club Ice - non refundable.
Club Ice - Non refundable.
Club Ice. Non Refundable.
Club Ice. Non Refundable.
Club Ice. Non Refundable.
Club Ice. Non Refundable
Club Ice. Non Refundable.
Club Ice. Non Refundable
Club Ice. 30 minutes. Non Refundable.
Club Ice. Non Refundable.
Club Ice. 45 minutes. Non Refundable.
Club Ice. Non Refundable.
Club Ice. Non Refundable.
Club Ice. Non Refundable.
Club Ice. Non Refundable.
Club Ice. Non Refundable.
*These are club ice sessions specifically to allow those developing showcase programs, duets, and trios to skate. This session will have the Showcase partition to allow for ice planning and practicing. Lessons can be taken on these sessions
Club Ice. Non Refundable.
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