Hosted by

Club LGBTQ Lincoln Company

About this event

Sales closed

Club LGBTQ Lincoln's Silent Auction Fundraiser

Pick-up location

211 N 14th St, Lincoln, NE 68508, USA

Disco Ball Drink Mixer item
Disco Ball Drink Mixer
$1

Starting bid

This Disco Ball Drink Cocktail Mixer is made of plastic and is perfect for mixing cocktails, as it snaps open and closed in the middle, making it easy to make mixed drinks on the go!

12 Pearlized Balloons - Helium Quality item
12 Pearlized Balloons - Helium Quality
$1

Starting bid

These balloons are unopened.

Five Bicycle Dice item
Five Bicycle Dice
$1

Starting bid

These five Bicycle brand dice are new and still in the package.

2025-2026 University of Nebraska-Lincoln Campus Guide item
2025-2026 University of Nebraska-Lincoln Campus Guide
$1

Starting bid

Interested in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln? Here is a physical copy / guide to the campus.

Salute! Brand Casino Quality Playing Cards item
Salute! Brand Casino Quality Playing Cards
$1

Starting bid

These Salute! Brand Casino Quality Playing Cards are new and have never been opened. They are poker size.

Tom Osborne Legacy Complex Pamphlet item
Tom Osborne Legacy Complex Pamphlet
$1

Starting bid

Physical pamphlet for the new state-of-the-art Nebraska Football training facilities: https://huskers.com/osborne-legacy-complex

Salute! Wine Bottle Opener item
Salute! Wine Bottle Opener
$3

Starting bid

This Salute! Wine Bottle Opener is in like new condition.

Quality Black Umbrella item
Quality Black Umbrella item
Quality Black Umbrella item
Quality Black Umbrella
$5

Starting bid

This is a quality "like new" black umbrella.

GPX Clear Radio + Koss Earbuds item
GPX Clear Radio + Koss Earbuds
$5

Starting bid

This clear GPX radio plus Koss earbuds is perfect to use for working out, and it gets loud! Requires two AAA batteries (not included).

Foxelli Headlamp item
Foxelli Headlamp
$5

Starting bid

This Foxelli headlamp is in great condition and requires three AAA batteries (not included).

University of Nebraska-Lincoln Bottle Opener / Keychain item
University of Nebraska-Lincoln Bottle Opener / Keychain
$5

Starting bid

This is an officially-licensed University of Nebraska-Lincoln bottle opener / keychain.

New Standard-Duty Poly Tarp - Blue item
New Standard-Duty Poly Tarp - Blue
$6

Starting bid

6' x 8'. Water, Mildew & Tear Resistant. Rope Reinforced, Heat Sealed Hems on All Sides. Retains Flexibility At Freezing Temperature. Rustproof Grommets Every 3' & On Each Corner. Built-In UV Sun Protection.

Iron Grip Brand Black Duct Tape item
Iron Grip Brand Black Duct Tape
$7

Starting bid

This Iron Grip Brand Black Duct Tape is super strong and ultra-tough. It is 48mm x 9.1m (1.88in x 10yds). A basic survival item, do not be caught without it!

Accordion-Style Solar Thermal Blocker item
Accordion-Style Solar Thermal Blocker
$8

Starting bid

Perfect for keeping the sun out of your car during these hot summers!

Kylo Ren Star Wars Christmas Ornament - Hallmark / Disney item
Kylo Ren Star Wars Christmas Ornament - Hallmark / Disney
$10

Starting bid

This Kylo Ren Star Wars Christmas Ornament - Hallmark / Disney is unopened and still in the box.

New Medium-Duty Poly Tarp - Green / Brown Reversible item
New Medium-Duty Poly Tarp - Green / Brown Reversible
$12

Starting bid

10' x 10'. Water, Mildew & Tear Resistant. Rope Reinforced, Heat Sealed Hems on All Sides. Retains Flexibility At Freezing Temperature. Rustproof Grommets Every 3' & On Each Corner. Built-In UV Sun Protection.

Guidesman Hammock Rain Tarp (Rain Fly) item
Guidesman Hammock Rain Tarp (Rain Fly)
$12

Starting bid

11' x 9'. Brand new with tag still on it. Made of superior nylon with taped seams and reinforced stitching. Portable; packs in a convenient storage pouch. Includes two aluminum stakes and four 10' guy lines.

2024 Nebraska Huskers Football Media Guide item
2024 Nebraska Huskers Football Media Guide
$13

Starting bid

2024 Nebraska Football Media Guide from Matt Rhule's 2nd Season as Head Coach.

Camo XPress Backpack item
Camo XPress Backpack item
Camo XPress Backpack
$15

Starting bid

This XPress (New York) Brand Camouflage Backpack has multiple zipper compartments, quality zippers, two side water bottle holders, plus keychain / carabiner back attachment. Perfect for basic light camping / backpacking!

2024 Nebraska Volleyball Media Guide item
2024 Nebraska Volleyball Media Guide
$15

Starting bid

2024 Nebraska Volleyball Media Guide from Head Coach John Cook's 25th Year.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!