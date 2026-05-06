Club LGBTQ Lincoln's Silent Auction Fundraiser

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This Disco Ball Drink Cocktail Mixer is made of plastic and is perfect for mixing cocktails, as it snaps open and closed in the middle, making it easy to make mixed drinks on the go!
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These balloons are unopened.
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These five Bicycle brand dice are new and still in the package.
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Interested in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln? Here is a physical copy / guide to the campus.
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These Salute! Brand Casino Quality Playing Cards are new and have never been opened. They are poker size.
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Physical pamphlet for the new state-of-the-art Nebraska Football training facilities: https://huskers.com/osborne-legacy-complex
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This Salute! Wine Bottle Opener is in like new condition.
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This is a quality "like new" black umbrella.
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This clear GPX radio plus Koss earbuds is perfect to use for working out, and it gets loud! Requires two AAA batteries (not included).
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This Foxelli headlamp is in great condition and requires three AAA batteries (not included).
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This is an officially-licensed University of Nebraska-Lincoln bottle opener / keychain.
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6' x 8'. Water, Mildew & Tear Resistant. Rope Reinforced, Heat Sealed Hems on All Sides. Retains Flexibility At Freezing Temperature. Rustproof Grommets Every 3' & On Each Corner. Built-In UV Sun Protection.
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This Iron Grip Brand Black Duct Tape is super strong and ultra-tough. It is 48mm x 9.1m (1.88in x 10yds). A basic survival item, do not be caught without it!
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Perfect for keeping the sun out of your car during these hot summers!
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This Kylo Ren Star Wars Christmas Ornament - Hallmark / Disney is unopened and still in the box.
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10' x 10'. Water, Mildew & Tear Resistant. Rope Reinforced, Heat Sealed Hems on All Sides. Retains Flexibility At Freezing Temperature. Rustproof Grommets Every 3' & On Each Corner. Built-In UV Sun Protection.
Starting bid
11' x 9'. Brand new with tag still on it. Made of superior nylon with taped seams and reinforced stitching. Portable; packs in a convenient storage pouch. Includes two aluminum stakes and four 10' guy lines.
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2024 Nebraska Football Media Guide from Matt Rhule's 2nd Season as Head Coach.
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This XPress (New York) Brand Camouflage Backpack has multiple zipper compartments, quality zippers, two side water bottle holders, plus keychain / carabiner back attachment. Perfect for basic light camping / backpacking!
Starting bid
2024 Nebraska Volleyball Media Guide from Head Coach John Cook's 25th Year.
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