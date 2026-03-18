Club Lunch 3/18/26: Live Your Dream Awards

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About this event
Please check out with this ticket if you are buying lunch but prefer to pay with cash/check at club.
Please check out with this ticket if you are a current member buying lunch with your prepaid lunch ticket at club.
No Lunch
Please check out with this ticket if you are not buying lunch but will be attending with only the facility fee but prefer to pay with cash/check at club.
Please choose this option if you are not attending- IT IS YOUR RSVP!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!