Soroptimist International Of Chico

Hosted by

Soroptimist International Of Chico

About this event

Club Lunch 3/18/26: Live Your Dream Awards

999 Yosemite Dr

Chico, CA 95928, USA

Lunch - credit card
$21
Lunch - cash/check
Free

Please check out with this ticket if you are buying lunch but prefer to pay with cash/check at club.

Lunch - use my prepaid ticket
Free

Please check out with this ticket if you are a current member buying lunch with your prepaid lunch ticket at club.

Facility Fee
$7

No Lunch

Facility Only - cash/check at event
Free

Please check out with this ticket if you are not buying lunch but will be attending with only the facility fee but prefer to pay with cash/check at club.

Not Attending
Free

Please choose this option if you are not attending- IT IS YOUR RSVP!

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