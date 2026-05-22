Denver Bulldogs ARFC

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Denver Bulldogs ARFC

About the memberships

Club Membership 2026

Available until Jun 20
Returning Player
$180

No expiration

Includes Club Membership only. Does not include the required USAFL Base Registration ($35) or the Nationals ($130) or Regionals ($35 each) registration. Includes Travel Subsidy, Member T-Shirt and Discounts on Gala Night.

Returning Player (After 6/19/2026)
$220

No expiration

Includes Club Membership only. Does not include the required USAFL Base Registration ($35) or the Nationals ($130) or Regionals ($35 each) registration. Includes Travel Subsidy, Member T-Shirt and Discounts on Gala Night.

Rookie Player (First Year Bulldog)
$95

No expiration

Rookie implies first year playing member of the Denver Bulldogs ARFC. Includes Club Membership only. Does not include the required USAFL Base Registration ($35) or the Nationals ($130) or Regionals ($35 each) registration. Includes Travel Subsidy, Member T-Shirt and Discounts on Gala Night.

Local-Only Player
$80

No expiration

Includes participation in Training, Colorado Cup and 1 Home USAFL Game. Includes Member T-Shirt and Discounts on Gala Night.
Does not include the required USAFL Base Registration ($35) or the Nationals ($130) or Regionals ($35 each) registration. Does not include Travel Subsidy.
You can upgrade anytime to full membership if you decide to play another home game or travel with us.

Social Member (Non-Playing, Non-Training)
$50

No expiration

Only for people not playing or training with us. Includes Member T-Shirt and Discounts on Gala Night. Does not include Travel Subsidy.

Out-of-Town Player
$80

No expiration

For people who live the entire season at least 80 miles from Denver and thus cannot train with us but who join us for tournaments home and/or away.
Includes Travel Subsidy, Member T-Shirt and Discounts on Gala Night.
Does not include any USAFL registration.

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