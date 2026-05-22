Club Membership 2026

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About the memberships
No expiration
Includes Club Membership only. Does not include the required USAFL Base Registration ($35) or the Nationals ($130) or Regionals ($35 each) registration. Includes Travel Subsidy, Member T-Shirt and Discounts on Gala Night.
No expiration
Includes Club Membership only. Does not include the required USAFL Base Registration ($35) or the Nationals ($130) or Regionals ($35 each) registration. Includes Travel Subsidy, Member T-Shirt and Discounts on Gala Night.
No expiration
Rookie implies first year playing member of the Denver Bulldogs ARFC. Includes Club Membership only. Does not include the required USAFL Base Registration ($35) or the Nationals ($130) or Regionals ($35 each) registration. Includes Travel Subsidy, Member T-Shirt and Discounts on Gala Night.
No expiration
Includes participation in Training, Colorado Cup and 1 Home USAFL Game. Includes Member T-Shirt and Discounts on Gala Night.
Does not include the required USAFL Base Registration ($35) or the Nationals ($130) or Regionals ($35 each) registration. Does not include Travel Subsidy.
You can upgrade anytime to full membership if you decide to play another home game or travel with us.
No expiration
Only for people not playing or training with us. Includes Member T-Shirt and Discounts on Gala Night. Does not include Travel Subsidy.
No expiration
For people who live the entire season at least 80 miles from Denver and thus cannot train with us but who join us for tournaments home and/or away.
Includes Travel Subsidy, Member T-Shirt and Discounts on Gala Night.
Does not include any USAFL registration.
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