Club Membership Dues

Annual adult membership is for single adults ages 18 and up. Dues are based on the anniversary date of membership (not calendar year). For example, if you joined on April 1, 2023, your club membership will be valid until March 31, 2024.
All membership dues are electronically debited. Please note that we do not accept membership submitted by a minor (under 18 years of age).
Family + Guest Membership
$149
Annual family plus guest membership is for up to 3 adults ages 18 and up residing at the same address. Account holder may also utilize the guest pass for friends and family who are not current members of the club. Dues are based on the anniversary date of membership (not calendar year). For example, if you joined on April 1, 2023, your club membership will be valid until March 31, 2024.
All membership dues are electronically debited. Please note that we do not accept membership submitted by a minor (under 18 years of age).
Small Business Membership
$599
It’s time to say goodbye to siloed wellness programs, and say hello to holistic programming that engages and supports your entire workforce.
Small Business Wellness Member is designed for small businesses looking to lower cost of employee healthcare through cycling; while getting involved in the community.
Cycling club program can encourage your employees to cycle to work or for leisure to improve their health and reduce their carbon footprint.
Cycling can provide a number of benefits, including:
Cardiovascular health improvement, increase in strength, mental health balance, and increase energy.
Covers up to 1-14 employees.
Corporate Membership
$1,999
It’s time to say goodbye to siloed wellness programs, and say hello to holistic programming that engages and supports your entire workforce.
Small Business Wellness Member is designed for small businesses looking to lower cost of employee healthcare through cycling; while getting involved in the community.
Cycling club program can encourage your employees to cycle to work or for leisure to improve their health and reduce their carbon footprint.
Cycling can provide a number of benefits, including:
Cardiovascular health improvement, increase in strength, mental health balance, and increase energy.
Covers up to 15-99 employees.
