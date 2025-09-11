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About this event
Your contribution at this level provides vital educational resources for our youth programs, nurturing the next generation of leaders and changemakers.
This donation funds crucial mentorship opportunities and leadership workshops for young women in our community, empowering them to reach their full potential.
By giving at this level, you amplify our political awareness initiatives and voter education efforts, strengthening civic engagement in our local community. You will receive a commemorative Pin
This special donation level allows you to create a lasting impact across all five areas of our Programmatic Thrust. Your contribution here truly cements your legacy as a pillar of community support. You will receive a commemorative Pin
Other Donation Amount
$19.08
Other Donation
Amount $19.20
Other Donation
Amount $19.22
Other Donation
Amount $19.11
Other Donation
Amount $19.06
Other Donations
Multiple Amounts of $25
Other Donation
$1087
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