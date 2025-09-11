Prince William County Alumnae Chapter Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc

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Prince William County Alumnae Chapter Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc

About this event

Club1913

Club 1913 Donation item
Club 1913 Donation
$19.13

Your contribution at this level provides vital educational resources for our youth programs, nurturing the next generation of leaders and changemakers.

Club 1913 Donation item
Club 1913 Donation
$191.30

This donation funds crucial mentorship opportunities and leadership workshops for young women in our community, empowering them to reach their full potential.

Club Level Donations item
Club Level Donations
$1,913

By giving at this level, you amplify our political awareness initiatives and voter education efforts, strengthening civic engagement in our local community. You will receive a commemorative Pin

Club1913 Platinum Donation item
Club1913 Platinum Donation
$19,130

This special donation level allows you to create a lasting impact across all five areas of our Programmatic Thrust. Your contribution here truly cements your legacy as a pillar of community support. You will receive a commemorative Pin

Other Contribution item
Other Contribution
$19.08

Other Donation Amount

$19.08

Other Contribution item
Other Contribution
$19.20

Other Donation

Amount $19.20

Other Contribution item
Other Contribution
$19.22

Other Donation

Amount $19.22

Other Contribution item
Other Contribution
$19.11

Other Donation

Amount $19.11

Other Contribution item
Other Contribution
$19.06

Other Donation

Amount $19.06

Other Donations item
Other Donations
$25

Other Donations

Multiple Amounts of $25

Other Donation
$25
Other Donation item
Other Donation
$1,087

Other Donation

$1087

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