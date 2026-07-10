A gold laurel wreath with a golf ball at the top frames the "Henderson Charity Classic" logo above the text "Clubhouse & Couture Women's High Tea" with a blurred background of a country club and golf cart.
The Make Change Reserve

Hosted by

The Make Change Reserve

About this event

Clubhouse & Couture High Tea

8801 Longview Club Drive

Waxhaw, NC 28173, USA

Presenting Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Exclusive “Presented by” recognition for Clubhouse &Couture

One reserved VIP table for ten (10) guests

Opportunity to provide welcome remarks

Premier logo placement on all event marketing materials

Largest logo placement on event signage

Featured recognition on the Henderson Charity Classic website

Recognition across event marketing and social media

Premium on-site brand activation opportunity

Professional event photography featuring your brand

Recognition in the post-event recap

Couture Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

One reserved premium table for ten (10) guests

Premium logo placement on sponsor materials

Recognition on event signage

Social media recognition

Opportunity to display promotional materials

Recognition during event programming

Professional event photography

Recognition in the post-event recap

Estate Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Four (4) event tickets

Logo placement on sponsor signage

Social media recognition

Opportunity to distribute promotional materials

Recognition during the event

Professional event photography

Recognition in post-event recap

Host Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

One reserved table for ten (10) guests

Company logo displayed on reserved table

Social media recognition

Reserved seating together

Professional group photo (optional)

Experience Partner
Free

A fully customized partnership designed to showcase your brand through an unforgettable guest experience.

Available by Approval Only.

Customized partnership benefits based on contribution value

Logo displayed at sponsored activation

Social media recognition

Opportunity to distribute branded materials

Event tickets customized contribution level

Professional event photography

Recognition in the post-event recap

Community Partner
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Two (2) event tickets

Logo recognition on Community Partner Signage

Social media recognition

Name listed in the event program

Opportunity to provide promotional materials

Recognition in post-event recap

Tea Experience
$150

Admission for One (1)

Reserved Seat at the Women's High Tea

Traditional High Tea Service

Curated Luncheon & Sweet Treats

Complimentary Tea, Coffee & Refreshments

Inspiring Program & Guest Speakers

Access to Luxury Shopping & Vendor Marketplace

Access to Curated Experience Activations

Professional Photo Opportunities

Networking with Charlotte's inspiring women in business and the community

Add a donation for The Make Change Reserve

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