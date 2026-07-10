Clubhouse & Couture High Tea

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About this event
Exclusive “Presented by” recognition for Clubhouse &Couture
One reserved VIP table for ten (10) guests
Opportunity to provide welcome remarks
Premier logo placement on all event marketing materials
Largest logo placement on event signage
Featured recognition on the Henderson Charity Classic website
Recognition across event marketing and social media
Premium on-site brand activation opportunity
Professional event photography featuring your brand
Recognition in the post-event recap
One reserved premium table for ten (10) guests
Premium logo placement on sponsor materials
Recognition on event signage
Social media recognition
Opportunity to display promotional materials
Recognition during event programming
Professional event photography
Recognition in the post-event recap
Four (4) event tickets
Logo placement on sponsor signage
Social media recognition
Opportunity to distribute promotional materials
Recognition during the event
Professional event photography
Recognition in post-event recap
One reserved table for ten (10) guests
Company logo displayed on reserved table
Social media recognition
Reserved seating together
Professional group photo (optional)
A fully customized partnership designed to showcase your brand through an unforgettable guest experience.
Available by Approval Only.
Customized partnership benefits based on contribution value
Logo displayed at sponsored activation
Social media recognition
Opportunity to distribute branded materials
Event tickets customized contribution level
Professional event photography
Recognition in the post-event recap
Two (2) event tickets
Logo recognition on Community Partner Signage
Social media recognition
Name listed in the event program
Opportunity to provide promotional materials
Recognition in post-event recap
Admission for One (1)
Reserved Seat at the Women's High Tea
Traditional High Tea Service
Curated Luncheon & Sweet Treats
Complimentary Tea, Coffee & Refreshments
Inspiring Program & Guest Speakers
Access to Luxury Shopping & Vendor Marketplace
Access to Curated Experience Activations
Professional Photo Opportunities
Networking with Charlotte's inspiring women in business and the community
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