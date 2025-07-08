Clubhouse Stix 10u Malik Fall 25 Dues

Pay in Full
$1,450

No expiration

This will cover all dues for Fall 2025 including Uniform.

Option 2
$650

No expiration

This option requires a $650 deposit and then a $200 monthly payment due the first of the month August-November.

Option 3
$350

No expiration

This requires the uniform fee due up front ($350) and a $275 monthly payment due the first of each month August through November.

Monthly Payment for Option 2
$200

No expiration

This is the Monthly payment for option 2. Required payment August-November

Monthly Payment for Option 3
$275

No expiration

This is the Monthly payment for option 3. Required payment August-November

