Clubhouse Stix 10u Malik spring 2026 Dues and Sponsorships

Pay what you can
Pay what you can

No expiration

You can pay the amount of your choice as long as dues are paid in full by June 5th. Those who paid the $275 in January will only have payments of $252 February-June


Those who have yet to make a payment will owe dues of $256 January- June Or $307 February -June

$50 minimum

Pay in Full
$1,550

No expiration

This is the full season cost of your dues. This will cover memberships through July 2026

Team Platinum Sponsorship
$1,000

No expiration

Your company receives the following through the spring/summer season 2026:


Banner with company logo hung outside team batting facility entrance through July 2026

Company logo on teams 4'x10' dugout sun/wind screen for player protection on dugouts at tournament games.

Social media shoutouts at every team tournament

Social media shoutout with platinum sponsors on Stix Organizational accounts

Company Logo on Stix webpage.

Team Silver Sponsorship
$500

No expiration

Your company receives the following through the spring/summer season 2026:


Company logo on teams 4'x10' dugout sun/wind screen for player protection on dugouts at tournament games.

Social media shoutouts once per month through season (through July 2026)

Company Logo on Stix webpage.

Team Gold Sponsorship
$250

No expiration

Your company receives the following through the spring/summer season 2026:


Company logo on teams 4'x10' dugout sun/wind screen for player protection on dugouts at tournament games.

Social media shoutout once on Teams social media

Company Logo on Stix webpage.

General Donation
Pay what you can

No expiration

You can make a donation in the amount of your choice. All donations go directly to teams operational budget.

