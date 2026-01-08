Clubhouse Stix 12u Farias spring 2026 Dues and Sponsorships

Offered by
You can pay the amount of your choice as long as dues are paid in full by June 5th. Those who paid $275 for January will only have payments of $263 February-June
Those who have yet to make a payment will owe dues of $265 January- June Or $318 February -June
$50 minimum
This is the full season cost for dues. This covers memberships through June 5th 2026
This does include your membership through July
Your company receives the following through the spring/summer season 2026:
• Banner with company logo hung outside team batting facility entrance through July 2026
• Company logo on teams 4'x10' dugout sun/wind screen for player protection on dugouts at tournament games.
• Social media shoutouts at every team tournament
• Social media shoutout with platinum sponsors on Stix Organizational accounts
• Company Logo on Stix webpage.
Your company receives the following through the spring/summer season 2026:
• Company logo on teams 4'x10' dugout sun/wind screen for player protection on dugouts at tournament games.
• Social media shoutouts once per month through season (through July 2026)
• Company Logo on Stix webpage.
Your company receives the following through the spring/summer season 2026:
• Company logo on teams 4'x10' dugout sun/wind screen for player protection on dugouts at tournament games.
• Social media shoutout once on Teams social media
• Company Logo on Stix webpage
You can make a donation in the amount of your choice. All donations go directly to teams operational budget.
