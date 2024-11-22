Clubhouse Stix Local Individual Sponsorship

Spring Player Sponsorship
$1,450

This covers all player fees for the Spring including fundraising. • Company recognition (if desired) on all Stix Social Media posts featuring that player.
Fundraising Sponsorship
$250

This covers all team fundraising responsibilities for 1 athlete
Monthly Player Sponsorship
$200

This covers 1 month of fees for 1 player • Company recognition (if desired) on all Stix Social Media posts featuring that player through duration of sponsorship.
Half Season Sponsorship
$600

This covers fees for half the season for 1 player

