Clubhouse Stix
Clubhouse Stix Local Individual Sponsorship
Spring Player Sponsorship
$1,450
This covers all player fees for the Spring including fundraising. • Company recognition (if desired) on all Stix Social Media posts featuring that player.
Fundraising Sponsorship
$250
This covers all team fundraising responsibilities for 1 athlete
Monthly Player Sponsorship
$200
This covers 1 month of fees for 1 player • Company recognition (if desired) on all Stix Social Media posts featuring that player through duration of sponsorship.
Half Season Sponsorship
$600
This covers fees for half the season for 1 player
