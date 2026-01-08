Clubhouse Stix 14u Schroeder spring 2026 Dues and Sponsorships

Offered by
About the memberships
No expiration
$1730/ total per player due not including the Sparkler.
If you paid $350 in January then your Feb-June Dues are $276/ Month. If you have not paid January your monthly is $289 January-June
You also have the opportunity to spread dues out to July being that this team is playing through July. The makes monthly payments $230 Feb-July for those who paid $350 in January or $248/ month for those who have not yet paid January
You can choose your payment amount as long as dues are paid in full by June 5th. $50 minimum.
No expiration
This is the full cost of your dues for the season. This covers your membership through June 2026
No expiration
Your company receives the following through the spring/summer season 2026:
• Banner with company logo hung outside team batting facility entrance through July 2026
• Company logo on teams 4'x10' dugout sun/wind screen for player protection on dugouts at tournament games.
• Social media shoutouts at every team tournament
• Social media shoutout with platinum sponsors on Stix Organizational accounts
• Company Logo on Stix webpage.
No expiration
Your company receives the following through the spring/summer season 2026:
• Company logo on teams 4'x10' dugout sun/wind screen for player protection on dugouts at tournament games.
• Social media shoutouts once per month through season
• Company Logo on Stix webpage.
No expiration
Your company receives the following through the spring/summer season 2026:
• Company logo on teams 4'x10' dugout sun/wind screen for player protection on dugouts at tournament games.
• Social media shoutout on Teams social media
• Company Logo on Stix webpage.
No expiration
You can make a donation in the amount of your choice. All donations go directly to teams operational budget.
No expiration
This is for any individual who would like to donate any amount directly to your teams Sparkler fundraiser fund.
No max or minimum required.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!