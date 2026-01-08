Clubhouse Stix 14u Schroeder spring 2026 Dues and Sponsorships

$1730/ total per player due not including the Sparkler.





If you paid $350 in January then your Feb-June Dues are $276/ Month. If you have not paid January your monthly is $289 January-June





You also have the opportunity to spread dues out to July being that this team is playing through July. The makes monthly payments $230 Feb-July for those who paid $350 in January or $248/ month for those who have not yet paid January





You can choose your payment amount as long as dues are paid in full by June 5th. $50 minimum.