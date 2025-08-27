Clubhouse Stix

Clubhouse Stix

Clubhouse Stix Sponsorship Opportunities Fall 2025

Platinum Sponsor
$2,000

No expiration

Platinum Sponsor $2000 • Bi-weekly recognition on Stix Team Social Media Outlets with slogan of Company Choice • Monthly Recognition on Primary Stix Social Media • Logo with link on Stix Website for duration of Season (Jan 1, 2026 ) • Sponsorship Plaque • Clubhouse Stix Shirt or Hat in size of your choice

Gold Sponsor
$1,000

No expiration

• Monthly Gold Sponsor Group recognition on Stix Team Social Media Outlets • Logo with link on Stix Website for duration of season (Jan 1, 2026) • Sponsorship Plaque • Clubhouse Stix Shirt or Hat in Size of your choice

Silver Sponsor
$500

No expiration

• 1-time social media recognition as a sponsor • Logo on Stix Website for duration of season (Jan 1, 2026) • Clubhouse Stix Shirt or Hat in Size of your Choice

Bronze Sponsor
$250

No expiration

Bronze Sponsor $250 • 1-time social media recognition as a sponsor • Logo on Stix Website for duration of season (Jan 1, 2026)

