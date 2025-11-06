Clubhouse Stix

Clubhouse Stix Sponsorship Opportunities Spring '26

Platinum Sponsor
$2,000

No expiration

• Monthly Recognition on Primary Stix Social Media
Logo with link on Stix Website for duration of Season (July 31,2026)
• Sponsorship Plaque
• Clubhouse Stix Shirt or Hat in size of your choice

Gold Sponsor
$1,000

No expiration

Quarterly Gold Sponsor Group recognition on Stix Social Media Outlets
Logo with link on Stix Website for duration of season (July 31, 2026)
Sponsorship Plaque
Clubhouse Stix Shirt or Hat in Size of your choice

Silver Sponsor
$500

No expiration

1-time social media recognition as a sponsor
Logo on Stix Website for duration of season (July 31, 2026)
Clubhouse Stix Shirt or Hat in Size of your Choice

Bronze Sponsor
$250

No expiration

1-time social media recognition as a sponsor
Logo on Stix Website for duration of season (July 31, 2026)

