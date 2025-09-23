Clubhouse Stix's Fall Raffle 2025

Hosted by
About this raffle
Win a Trip of a Lifetime to Pebble Beach Resorts. This trip is for 2 people and includes a 3 night stay at The Lodge at Pebble Beach in a garden view Room with One Round of Golf for two players at Pebble Beach, Spyglass Hill and Spanish Bay. Package Includes a $1000 Flight Credit and a $250 Uber Credit.
Total Package Value: $8477
THIS BUNDLE INCLUDES 5 TICKETS
Win a Trip of a Lifetime to Pebble Beach Resorts. This trip is for 2 people and includes a 3 night stay at The Lodge at Pebble Beach in a garden view Room with One Round of Golf for two players at Pebble Beach, Spyglass Hill and Spanish Bay. Package Includes a $1000 Flight Credit and a $250 Uber Credit.
Total Package Value: $8477
Your hunt is good for the 2025-2027 Argentina Hunting Season.
This experience includes
-4 Night Stay for 2 Hunters at the Estancia Chischaca
-5 Days with three full Hunting Days with a guide
-Three Meals per day with Wine and Beer
-Two Hunters to one Guide Ratio
-Pick up and Drop off at the San Luis Airport
-All Transportation in the Hunting Area
-$1000 Flight Credit
-$2000 per hunter deposit towards Trophy Fees
This Trip is an action-packed adventure for hunters in the San Luis Province of Argentina. You will be hunting for Red Stag, Argentine Water Buffalo, Blackbuck and more. Hunt tens of thousands of acres for multiple big game species with your Gaucho guide. You'll enjoy 5 star lodging with all the amenities of home including gourmet meals, local wine and beer, Wifi and More.
Each hunter must harvest a minimum of two animals per trophy fee price sheet. The average hunter will spend between $3,500 and $5,000 on trophy fees (minus the $2,000 we will pay on your behalf).
Not included with this trip: Dip and Pack or other taxidermy services, trophy export costs, rifle permits, Argentine Hunting License, gratuities or insurance.
Trip must be booked within 90 days to secure a spot as dates will sell out fast.
Total Package Value: $15000
This Bundle includes 5 tickets
Your hunt is good for the 2025-2027 Argentina Hunting Season.
This experience includes
-4 Night Stay for 2 Hunters at the Estancia Chischaca
-5 Days with three full Hunting Days with a guide
-Three Meals per day with Wine and Beer
-Two Hunters to one Guide Ratio
-Pick up and Drop off at the San Luis Airport
-All Transportation in the Hunting Area
-$1000 Flight Credit
-$2000 per hunter deposit towards Trophy Fees
This Trip is an action-packed adventure for hunters in the San Luis Province of Argentina. You will be hunting for Red Stag, Argentine Water Buffalo, Blackbuck and more. Hunt tens of thousands of acres for multiple big game species with your Gaucho guide. You'll enjoy 5 star lodging with all the amenities of home including gourmet meals, local wine and beer, Wifi and More.
Each hunter must harvest a minimum of two animals per trophy fee price sheet. The average hunter will spend between $3,500 and $5,000 on trophy fees (minus the $2,000 we will pay on your behalf).
Not included with this trip: Dip and Pack or other taxidermy services, trophy export costs, rifle permits, Argentine Hunting License, gratuities or insurance.
Trip must be booked within 90 days to secure a spot as dates will sell out fast.
Total Package Value: $15000
Surf or turf? Take your pick with a selection of stunning experiences from land to sea. Wander the lush rainforests and sun-kissed sands of St. Lucia, discover the ancient Mayan history and snow-white beaches of Tulum, or get back to nature with a glamping stay in the lush forests of the Great Smoky Mountains.
Our Winner's Choice experiences let guests choose from a curated selection of unforgettable escapes. Each experience includes handpicked accommodation, elevated amenities, and Premium Guest Services, so winners can sit back and relax in their choice of paradise
For more information on the St. Lucia Trip Please visit: https://luxgive.com/experience/sun-kissed-st-lucia
For more information on the Smokies Glamping trip please visit: https://luxgive.com/experience/great-smokies-glamping
For more information on the Tulum Treasures Trip please visit: https://luxgive.com/experience/tulum-treasures
We will be including a $1000 flight credit and $250 uber credit.
Total Value $5000
This Bundle includes 5 tickets
Surf or turf? Take your pick with a selection of stunning experiences from land to sea. Wander the lush rainforests and sun-kissed sands of St. Lucia, discover the ancient Mayan history and snow-white beaches of Tulum, or get back to nature with a glamping stay in the lush forests of the Great Smoky Mountains.
Our Winner's Choice experiences let guests choose from a curated selection of unforgettable escapes. Each experience includes handpicked accommodation, elevated amenities, and Premium Guest Services, so winners can sit back and relax in their choice of paradise
For more information on the St. Lucia Trip Please visit: https://luxgive.com/experience/sun-kissed-st-lucia
For more information on the Smokies Glamping trip please visit: https://luxgive.com/experience/great-smokies-glamping
For more information on the Tulum Treasures Trip please visit: https://luxgive.com/experience/tulum-treasures
We will be including a $1000 flight credit and $250 uber credit.
Total Value $5000
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!