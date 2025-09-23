Clubhouse Stix's Fall Raffle 2025

Your hunt is good for the 2025-2027 Argentina Hunting Season.





This experience includes

-4 Night Stay for 2 Hunters at the Estancia Chischaca

-5 Days with three full Hunting Days with a guide

-Three Meals per day with Wine and Beer

-Two Hunters to one Guide Ratio

-Pick up and Drop off at the San Luis Airport

-All Transportation in the Hunting Area

-$1000 Flight Credit

-$2000 per hunter deposit towards Trophy Fees





This Trip is an action-packed adventure for hunters in the San Luis Province of Argentina. You will be hunting for Red Stag, Argentine Water Buffalo, Blackbuck and more. Hunt tens of thousands of acres for multiple big game species with your Gaucho guide. You'll enjoy 5 star lodging with all the amenities of home including gourmet meals, local wine and beer, Wifi and More.





Each hunter must harvest a minimum of two animals per trophy fee price sheet. The average hunter will spend between $3,500 and $5,000 on trophy fees (minus the $2,000 we will pay on your behalf).





Not included with this trip: Dip and Pack or other taxidermy services, trophy export costs, rifle permits, Argentine Hunting License, gratuities or insurance.





Trip must be booked within 90 days to secure a spot as dates will sell out fast.





Total Package Value: $15000