UAF After-School Clubs | Spring 2026

10 sessions! That's only $20 each session!

Grades: PreK & KG

Day: Wednesdays

Time: 3:30 PM – 4:30 PM

Club Instructor: Kidokinetics





Kidokinetics experts will be coming to UAF to teach our Pre-Kindergarten and Kindergarten students the fundamentals of a variety of sports. This play-based program uses engaging activities and games to help young children develop motor skills, coordination, and confidence in a fun, non-competitive, supportive environment.





Designed to keep children active while fostering a love for movement, this program provides a fun and enriching experience for our youngest learners.