UAF After-School Clubs | Spring 2026

Hosted by
About this event
10 sessions! That's only $25 each session!
Grades: 2-3
Day: Wednesdays
Time: 3:30 PM – 4:30 PM
Club Instructor: iCode Tech Instructors
● Develop proper typing and keyboarding skills
● Understand basic programming concepts
● Explore circuits, electricity, and how they work
● Apply sequencing and logic through coding
● Build and test projects with Snap Circuits
● Students use software as a tool to create art
● Students Learn art appreciation
● Discover Modern Art
● Develop self-expression and creativity
10 sessions! That's only $25 each session!
Grades: 4-6
Day: Thursdays
Time: 3:30 PM – 4:30 PM
Club Instructor: iCode Tech Instructors
● Explore engineering concepts through robotics
● Build and program robotic arms, machines, and vehicles
● Understand how gears, motors, and sensors work together
● Learn about the history and ethics of robotics
● Strengthen problem-solving and critical thinking skills
10 sessions! That's only $20 each session!
Grades: PreK & KG
Day: Wednesdays
Time: 3:30 PM – 4:30 PM
Club Instructor: Kidokinetics
Kidokinetics experts will be coming to UAF to teach our Pre-Kindergarten and Kindergarten students the fundamentals of a variety of sports. This play-based program uses engaging activities and games to help young children develop motor skills, coordination, and confidence in a fun, non-competitive, supportive environment.
Designed to keep children active while fostering a love for movement, this program provides a fun and enriching experience for our youngest learners.
10 sessions! That's only $10 each session!
Grades: High School
Day: Wednesdays
Time: 3:30 PM – 4:30 PM
Instructor: Sr. Khadija Hammida
High schoolers — this one’s for you! Every Wednesday, Sr. Khadija is here to help you master Geometry . Whether you’re tackling tough concepts or aiming to get ahead, this tutoring session will boost your confidence and sharpen your skills. Don’t miss out on the chance to level up your math game!
10 sessions! That's only $10 each session!
Grades: High School
Day: Thursdays
Time: 3:30 PM – 4:30 PM
Instructor: Sr. Khadija Hammida
High schoolers — this one’s for you! Every Wednesday, Sr. Khadija is here to help you master Algebra. Whether you’re tackling tough concepts or aiming to get ahead, this tutoring session will boost your confidence and sharpen your skills. Don’t miss out on the chance to level up your math game!
10 sessions! That's only $12.5 each session!
Grades: 3-8
Day: Thursdays
Time: 3:35 PM – 4:30 PM
Club Instructor: Dr. Ameena Khan
Join our Beginners Sewing Club and discover the joy of creating something magical with just a needle, thread, and your imagination! Students in grades 3–8 will learn fun, beginner-friendly stitches while making simple projects they can proudly take home. No experience is needed—just curiosity, creativity, and a willingness to try something new!
10 sessions! That's only $12.5 each session!
Grades: K-6
Day: Thursdays
Time: 3:35 PM – 4:30 PM
Club Instructor: Sr. Sheryl Jackson-Bouslimi
Club Facilitator: Sr. Dhuha Craft
In Sha'Allah, students have fun learning teamwork, and how to communicate with each other in American Sign Language (ASL) and Spanish. They do this by playing Scrabble, which helps to build vocabulary in English, ASL, and Spanish, along with strengthening basic math skills. In addition to this, they play Spanish Bingo, and other games, do activities, and watch educational videos to promote learning ASL and Spanish.
20 sessions! That's only $10 each session!
Grades: K-5
Days: Wednesdays & Thursdays
Time: 3:35 PM – 4:30 PM
Explicit phonological awareness emphasis in K-2 with hands-on strategies and assist grades 2-5 with homework and IXLs in all subjects including Arabic, Quran, and Islamic Studies.
10 sessions! That's only $12.5 each session!
Grades: 3-8
Day: Wednesdays
Time: 3:35 PM – 4:30 PM
Club Instructor: Sr. Eman Mustafa
Crochet club offers students an opportunity to learn the crochet basics while using these techniques to plan out and crochet their own projects.
10 sessions! That's only $12.5 each session!
Grades: 7-12
Day: Thursdays
Time: 3:35 PM – 4:35 PM
Club Instructor: Dr. Ali Younes
Students (boys only) will be introduced to the basics of karate, learning fundamental moves, stances, and self-discipline in a fun and supportive environment. This club helps build confidence, focus, and physical fitness while having a great time!
10 sessions! That's only $12.5 each session!
Grades: 1-5
Day: Wednesdays
Time: 3:35 PM – 4:35 PM
Coach: Sr. Lamia Baazooui
Students will be introduced to basic French language and culture through fun activities, songs, games, and simple conversations in a supportive and engaging environment.
10 sessions! That's only $12.5 each session!
Grades: 6-12
Day: Wednesdays
Time: 3:35 PM – 4:30 PM
Club Instructor: Br. Jason Hedgepath
This club would be where students can read, discuss, and create comic books as a form of American visual storytelling that blends reading, writing, and art.
Students will read short, age-appropriate comic selections and participate in guided discussions focused on story structure, characters, themes, and how images and text work together. These discussions support reading comprehension and critical thinking.
Students will also learn the basics of comic creation, including writing dialogue, planning panels, pacing a story, and designing characters. Artistic skill is not required. Creativity and communication are emphasized, and students may contribute as writers, artists, or planners.
Students will create original comics and superheroes that explore positive themes such as responsibility, identity, teamwork, and problem-solving in a structured, supportive setting.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!