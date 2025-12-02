Wild Explorers Cooperative

Hosted by

Wild Explorers Cooperative

About this event

Clubs - Winter Session 2026

52 Evergreen Dr

Ocean View, NJ 08230, USA

3rd grade and up - 1st child
$25

Birthdays before October 1, 2017

NON SIBLING OR 1ST SIBLING PRICE

3rd grade and up - 2nd sibling
$20

Birthdays before October 1, 2017

Second Sibling price

3rd grade and up - 3rd sibling or more
$10

Birthdays before October 1, 2017

*ADDITIONAL SIBLING PRICE

1st or 2nd grader - 1st child
$25

Birthdays between October 1, 2017 and September 30th, 2019
*NON-SIBLING PRICE OR 1ST SIBLING PRICE

1st or 2nd grader - 2nd SIBLING
$20

Birthdays between October 1, 2017 and September 30th, 2019
*2nd SIBLING PRICE

1st or 2nd grader - 3rd sibling or more
$10

Birthdays between October 1, 2017 and September 30th, 2019
*ADDITIONAL SIBLING PRICE

Kindergartener - 1st child
$25

Birthdays between October 1, 2019 and September 30, 2020
*NON-SIBLING PRICE OR 1st SIBLING PRICE

Kindergartener - 2nd SIBLING
$20

Birthdays between October 1, 2019 and September 30, 2020
*SECOND SIBLING PRICE

Kindergarten - 3rd sibling or more
$10

Birthdays between October 1, 2019 and September 30, 2020
*ADDITIONAL SIBLING PRICE

Pre-K 3 or Pre- K 4 - 1st child
$25

Birthdays between October 1, 2020 and September 30,  2022
*NON-SIBLING PRICE or 1st SIBLING PRICE

Pre-K 3 or Pre-K 4 - 2nd child
$20

Birthdays between October 1, 2020 and September 29, 2022
*SECOND SIBLING PRICE

Pre-k 3 and Pre-k 4 - 3rd sibling or more
$10

Birthdays between October 1, 2020 and September 30,  2022

*ADDITIONAL SIBLING PRICE

Baby or Toddler
Free

Birthdays between October 1, 2022 and today - siblings only

