CM CTE Boosters' Industrial Technology Silent Auction

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Starting bid
This is a roughly 6'x8' hunting platform standing just shy of 8' tall. This was designed to be a hunting platform but would also be a great foundation for a clubhouse.
Starting bid
Up for bid is a melamine top workbench with vinyl edging. It measures approximately 67" long, 24" wide, and stands at 35-1/4". The bench sits on top of 4 lockable casters for mobility.
Starting bid
This free-standing can be placed anywhere! The frame measures approximately 7-1/2 feet wide and just shy of 7 feet tall. The bench is 4 feet wide. All treated timber and will be ready for stain or sealant after a few months.
Starting bid
Up for bid is a small pergola that would fit well over an entryway, walkway, or garden. The pergola measures 6 feet wide by 6 feet deep and is approximately 7 feet tall at the very top. All pressure treated wood and will be ready for stain or sealant in a few months.
Starting bid
Bench swing measures 4 feet wide and 26 inches tall. All pressure treated wood and will be ready for stain or sealant in a few months.
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