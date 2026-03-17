CM OH SYF 2026

handouts) from Set Your Feet 2019.

Standing on the Shoulders of Giants (Dawn Garrett); Geography (Barb Gifford); Nature Study (Jeannette Tulis); Mothers Work Wonders (Blossom Barden); Laying the Table (Mandie Lewis)

This is for access for audio or video of the main sessions (and any handouts) from Set Your Feet 2019.

Standing on the Shoulders of Giants (Dawn Garrett); Geography (Barb Gifford); Nature Study (Jeannette Tulis); Mothers Work Wonders (Blossom Barden); Laying the Table (Mandie Lewis)