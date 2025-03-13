CMA Family Ballet Ticket Raffle

One chance to win 2 tickets to The Three Musketeers at Tulsa Ballet.
Performance Dates: April 3rd at 7pm, April 4th or 5th at 7:30pm
Seating: Price level 3 or 4 (All seating subject to availability)
Ticket voucher will need to be picked up at CMA and redeemed 7 days prior to event.
One chance to win 2 tickets to The Three Musketeers at Tulsa Ballet.
Performance Dates: April 3rd at 7pm, April 4th or 5th at 7:30pm
Seating: Price level 3 or 4 (All seating subject to availability)
Ticket voucher will need to be picked up at CMA and redeemed 7 days prior to event.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!