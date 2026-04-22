CMA Online Raffle 2026

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4 tickets to the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum in OKC! Plus, $75 gift card to QT. You could use this for snacks and gas on your trip to OKC!
Retail Value: $175
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4 Public Skate Vouchers to WeStreet Ice Center, including skate rental, and 1 hour in the Fun Zone Golf Simulator Room. Fun for the whole family!
Retail Value: $155
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A date night in downtown Tulsa!
2 Tickets to the Tulsa Ballet's production of Creations (September 11-20, 2026).
$25 gift card to Nola's Creole & Cocktails
Retail Value: $75
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$50 gift card to Trigger Time - Simulator Training
2 Entrees and Chips & Queso at Chipotle. Enjoy a fun outing of shooting and burritos!
Retail Value: $85
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4 Passes to Philbrook Museum of Art in Tulsa, OK. Take in the beauty of the indoor and outdoor exhibits!
Retail Value: $80
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$50 gift card to Shuffles in downtown Tulsa. Shuffles makes for a fun date night or even a family game night out!
Retail Value: $50
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4 Sideline Tickets to a 2026 FC Tulsa Regular Season Game
Cheer on our Tulsa team with your favorite soccer fans.
Retail Value: $100
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A certificate for an 8 inch cake from Nothing Bundt Cakes. Great for any occasion! Choose your favorite flavor and enjoy!
Retail Value: $20
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A certificate for a 10 inch cake from Nothing Bundt Cakes. Great for any occasion! Choose your favorite flavor and enjoy!
Retail Value: $30
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$100 gift card to Scheels...Imagine the possibilities!
Retail Value: $100
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One free oil change at Christian Brothers Automotive!
Retail Value: Varies
One ticket for a chance to win... One free oil change at Christian Brothers Automotive! Retail Value: Varies
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