Christian Montessori Academy Inc

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Christian Montessori Academy Inc

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CMA Online Raffle 2026

Cowboy Roadtrip item
Cowboy Roadtrip item
Cowboy Roadtrip
$5

One ticket for a chance to win...

4 tickets to the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum in OKC! Plus, $75 gift card to QT. You could use this for snacks and gas on your trip to OKC!

Retail Value: $175

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WeStreet Family Fun item
WeStreet Family Fun item
WeStreet Family Fun item
WeStreet Family Fun
$5

One ticket for a chance to win...

4 Public Skate Vouchers to WeStreet Ice Center, including skate rental, and 1 hour in the Fun Zone Golf Simulator Room. Fun for the whole family!

Retail Value: $155

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Nola's and Ballet Date Night item
Nola's and Ballet Date Night item
Nola's and Ballet Date Night
$5

One ticket for a chance to win...

A date night in downtown Tulsa!

2 Tickets to the Tulsa Ballet's production of Creations (September 11-20, 2026).

$25 gift card to Nola's Creole & Cocktails

Retail Value: $75

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Trigger Time & Chipotle item
Trigger Time & Chipotle item
Trigger Time & Chipotle
$5

One ticket for a chance to win...

$50 gift card to Trigger Time - Simulator Training

2 Entrees and Chips & Queso at Chipotle. Enjoy a fun outing of shooting and burritos!

Retail Value: $85

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Philbrook Museum of Art item
Philbrook Museum of Art
$5

One ticket for a chance to win...

4 Passes to Philbrook Museum of Art in Tulsa, OK. Take in the beauty of the indoor and outdoor exhibits!

Retail Value: $80

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Shuffles Board Game Cafe item
Shuffles Board Game Cafe item
Shuffles Board Game Cafe
$5

One ticket for a chance to win...

$50 gift card to Shuffles in downtown Tulsa. Shuffles makes for a fun date night or even a family game night out!

Retail Value: $50

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FC Tulsa Sideline Tickets item
FC Tulsa Sideline Tickets item
FC Tulsa Sideline Tickets
$5

One ticket for a chance to win...

4 Sideline Tickets to a 2026 FC Tulsa Regular Season Game

Cheer on our Tulsa team with your favorite soccer fans.

Retail Value: $100

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Nothing Bundt Cakes 8" Cake item
Nothing Bundt Cakes 8" Cake item
Nothing Bundt Cakes 8" Cake
$5

One ticket for a chance to win...

A certificate for an 8 inch cake from Nothing Bundt Cakes. Great for any occasion! Choose your favorite flavor and enjoy!

Retail Value: $20

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Nothing Bundt Cakes 10" Cake item
Nothing Bundt Cakes 10" Cake item
Nothing Bundt Cakes 10" Cake
$5

One ticket for a chance to win...

A certificate for a 10 inch cake from Nothing Bundt Cakes. Great for any occasion! Choose your favorite flavor and enjoy!

Retail Value: $30

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$100 Scheels Gift Card item
$100 Scheels Gift Card
$5

One ticket for a chance to win...

$100 gift card to Scheels...Imagine the possibilities!

Retail Value: $100

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1 Oil Change at Christian Brothers Auto item
1 Oil Change at Christian Brothers Auto
$5

One ticket for a chance to win...

One free oil change at Christian Brothers Automotive!

Retail Value: Varies

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1 Oil Change at Christian Brothers Auto item
1 Oil Change at Christian Brothers Auto
$5

One ticket for a chance to win... One free oil change at Christian Brothers Automotive! Retail Value: Varies

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