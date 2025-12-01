CMAP Memberships

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid for one year
Ideal for independent creators, self-employed professionals, and community members looking to utilize CMAP’s media resources and studio access for personal projects, creative expression, and professional media production.
Perks:
Renews monthly
Ideal for independent creators, self-employed professionals, and community members looking to utilize CMAP’s media resources and studio access for personal projects, creative expression, and professional media production.
(Can only be used during open business hours)
Perks:
Valid for one year
Perfect for mature seniors interested in storytelling, lifelong learning, and creative exploration, with access to CMAP’s media resources and studio spaces to share experiences, preserve memories, and stay engaged through media.
Perks:
Valid for one year
Designed for students seeking hands-on experience with CMAP’s media tools and studio spaces to support learning, build skills, and create projects for school, portfolios, or future careers.
Perks:
Valid for one year
Ideal for businesses, professional teams, and organized groups looking to leverage CMAP’s media resources and studio access for marketing, training, content creation, and professional media production.
Perks:
Valid for one year
Designed for chambers of commerce, service clubs, and civic organizations seeking access to CMAP’s media tools and studio spaces to highlight community initiatives, promote events, and amplify their mission through professional media.
Perks:
Valid for one year
Perfect for nonprofit organizations, families, school groups, and community-based programs looking to use CMAP’s media resources and studio access for educational projects, storytelling, creative expression, and community engagement.
Perks:
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!