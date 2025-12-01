CMAP Memberships

CMAP TV

Annual Individual Membership
$150

Valid for one year

Ideal for independent creators, self-employed professionals, and community members looking to utilize CMAP’s media resources and studio access for personal projects, creative expression, and professional media production.


Perks:

  • 10% discount on CMAP classes and workshops
  • 10% discount on CMAP equipment rentals and studio time
  • 10% discount on CMAP production and editing services
  • 10% discount on special events at CMAP Studios
Monthly Individual Membership
$12.50

Renews monthly

Ideal for independent creators, self-employed professionals, and community members looking to utilize CMAP’s media resources and studio access for personal projects, creative expression, and professional media production.


(Can only be used during open business hours)


Perks:

  • 10% discount on CMAP classes and workshops
  • 10% discount on CMAP equipment rentals and studio time
  • 10% discount on CMAP production and editing services
  • 10% discount on special events at CMAP Studios
Mature Senior Membership
$125

Valid for one year

Perfect for mature seniors interested in storytelling, lifelong learning, and creative exploration, with access to CMAP’s media resources and studio spaces to share experiences, preserve memories, and stay engaged through media.


Perks:

  • 10% discount on CMAP classes and workshops
  • 10% discount on CMAP equipment rentals and studio time
  • 10% discount on CMAP production and editing services
  • 10% discount on special events at CMAP Studios
Student Membership
$75

Valid for one year

Designed for students seeking hands-on experience with CMAP’s media tools and studio spaces to support learning, build skills, and create projects for school, portfolios, or future careers.


Perks:

  • 10% discount on CMAP classes and workshops
  • 10% discount on CMAP equipment rentals and studio time
  • 10% discount on CMAP production and editing services
  • 10% discount on special events at CMAP Studios
Group/Business Membership
$325

Valid for one year

Ideal for businesses, professional teams, and organized groups looking to leverage CMAP’s media resources and studio access for marketing, training, content creation, and professional media production.


Perks:

  • 3 individual memberships for your staff or volunteers
  • 10% discount on CMAP classes and workshops
  • 1 FREE social media reel or story (under 90 seconds)
  • 10% discount on special events at CMAP Studios
Chamber or Service Club Membership
$275

Valid for one year

Designed for chambers of commerce, service clubs, and civic organizations seeking access to CMAP’s media tools and studio spaces to highlight community initiatives, promote events, and amplify their mission through professional media.


Perks:

  • 4 individual memberships for your staff or volunteers
  • 20% discount on CMAP classes and workshops
  • 2 FREE social media reels or stories under 90 seconds
  • 10% discount on special events at CMAP Studios
Non Profit or Family Membership
$225

Valid for one year

Perfect for nonprofit organizations, families, school groups, and community-based programs looking to use CMAP’s media resources and studio access for educational projects, storytelling, creative expression, and community engagement.


Perks:

  • 5 individual memberships
  • 20% discount on CMAP classes and workshops
  • 10% discount on CMAP production and editing services
  • 10% discount on special events at CMAP Studios
  • 1 FREE public service announcement on our quarterly PSA Days (Nonprofit)
  • 1 FREE digital holiday greeting or holiday photo (Family)
